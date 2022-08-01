AP News Summary at 6:28 a.m. EDT

1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa. The departure of the ship laden with corn follows an internationally brokered deal that is expected to finally allow large stores of Ukrainian crops to reach foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni departed Odesa on Monday morning headed for Lebanon. Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion. Ukraine is one of the world’s key breadbaskets.

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

Even as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. The Ukrainian troops have made inroads into the Russian defenses and used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike bridges and military infrastructure in the south, forcing Moscow to divert its forces from the Donbas to counter the new threat. With the war in Ukraine now in its sixth month, the coming weeks may prove decisive for the outcome of the conflict.

Pelosi meets Singapore leaders at start of Asia tour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held talks with Singapore's leaders at the start of her Asian tour as questions swirl over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. Singapore's Foreign ministry says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Lee welcomed a deeper U.S. engagement with the region but stressed the importance of U.S.-China relations for regional peace. Pelosi didn’t confirm reports that she might visit Taiwan, amid strong warnings from China against any meddling in its affairs with the island democracy, which is claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Pelosi is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Tuesday and South Korea on Thursday, Her schedule on Wednesday is unclear, and there are no details about when she will go to Japan.

Appalachian cultural center reeling from historic flooding

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. Some losses are likely permanent, after raging waters soaked or swept away some of Appalshop’s treasure trove of historic material. That includes archives documenting the region's past. Appalshop executive director Alex Gibson says it's “gut-wrenching” to see the damage. But sounding the same note as others in the region, he says Appalshop will recover.

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 election should be overturned are among four Republicans vying to be the top election officer in Arizona. Voters in Kansas also go to the polls Tuesday. They have a choice between a candidate who questions the results and the incumbent Republican who believes the 2020 election in his state was secure. Washington state’s open primary also has a candidate who backs Trump’s unsupported claims. Republicans who question election results have sought top spots overseeing voting in several GOP states this year.

Appreciation: Bill Russell lived a life like very few others

Bill Russell lived a life that was full even when his many basketball accomplishments aren't factored into his story. The greatest winner in the history of team sports was a civil rights champion. He loved telling stories. Had an appreciation for music and fast cars. He climbed mountains. Loved the outdoors. He could opine intelligently on just about any topic. Russell died Sunday at 88. His basketball exploits were legendary. Yet he always made sure to say playing the game was just what he did, and that being a basketball star wasn't who he was.

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Relatives say Sunday that Nichelle Nichols, who broke ground for Black women acting on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series, has died at the age of 89. Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lt. Uhura earned Nichols a lifelong position of honor with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies. It also earned her accolades for breaking racial stereotypes and included an interracial onscreen kiss with co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time.

2 years later, hope for justice in Beirut explosion fades

BEIRUT (AP) — It has been two years since a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port exploded, destroying large parts of the city, killing more than 215 people and injuring thousands. The disaster continues to ripple. A section of the silos collapsed Sunday in a huge cloud of dust. Many families are losing hope of ever finding justice. The catastrophe was widely blamed on the corruption, mismanagement and incompetence of Lebanon's politicians. Those political powers have so far thwarted the investigation and attempts to charge officials over the deaths. Families of victims also say fellow Lebanese have increasingly forgotten them as people struggle to survive Lebanon's economic collapse.

As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril. Once-endangered animals, including the iconic bald eagle, sometimes jeopardize rarer species such as the great cormorant by eating them or outcompeting them for food and living space. Similar circumstances have turned up elsewhere, challenging wildlife experts who want all creatures to thrive in balanced, healthy environments. Conflicts have involved revived U.S. species such as gray seals, birds of prey and even turkeys. Wildlife managers around the country are working on creative solutions to the unanticipated consequences of species salvation.

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him. Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring. However, Watson agreed to settle three of the four, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee told ESPN early Monday.