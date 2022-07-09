AP News Summary at 6:27 a.m. EDT

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

TOKYO (AP) — The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been returned to Tokyo after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. Abe’s assassination ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election shocked the nation as a threat to democracy and raised questions over whether security for Abe was adequate.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump cruised to the Republican presidential nomination, despite losing the Iowa caucuses and winning only about a third of the vote in key early states, thanks to the crowded, dozen-candidate field. Now, as Trump mulls announcing a third White House run as soon as this summer, the dynamic appears to be repeating itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up for their own potential runs, even a diminished Trump, bruised by a flurry of investigations, could have an easy shot to the nomination in another fractured, multi-candidate GOP primary.

French women push to cement abortion rights after US ruling

PARIS (AP) — The right to abortion in France has been inscribed in law for 47 years and enjoys broad support across the political spectrum. But more and more French women are asking: Could what happened in the U.S. happen here one day? The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end women's right to abortion has reverberated across Europe's political landscape. It has thrust the issue back into public debate in France. French lawmakers have proposed several bills to enshrine the right to abortion in the French Constitution, including one by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance. A recent poll in France showed that even far-right and conservative voters back the right to abortion.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Sri Lankans storm president's house, office in biggest rally

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters have stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis. It's not clear if Rajapaksa was inside his residence but footage showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. Sri Lanka’s economy is in a state of collapse with severe shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities. The turmoil has led to months of protests that have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty.

Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is committed to closing the transaction.

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A United Nations report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Kremlin-backed rebels while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian forces, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

Russia continues to 'raise true hell,' Ukraine governor says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional official in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the country's industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause. Deadly shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south, and the war’s death toll continued to rise. The Ukrainian government urged people in Russian-held areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means” so the occupying forces can't use them as human shields during a Ukrainian offensive. Authorities said that Russian shelling killed five people in Donetsk province and Russian missiles killed two in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih.

US tells China its support for Russia complicates relations

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told his Chinese counterpart that China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at a time when they are already beset by rifts and enmity over numerous other issues. In five hours of talks in their first-to-face meeting since October, Blinken said he expressed deep concern to Foreign Minister Wang Yi about China’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine. He said he did not believe Beijing’s protestations that it is neutral in the conflict. The talks at a meeting of the Group of 20 countries in Indonesia had been arranged in a new effort to try to rein in or at least manage rampant hostility that has come to define recent relations between Washington and Beijing.

For EU, Johnson exit won't change much; damage already done

BRUSSELS (AP) — Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for all so many years. He stoked anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories, promoted a populist campaign to lead Britain out of the EU and reneged on a post-Brexit trade deal he signed. But there was little public jubilation in EU circles this week after Johnson was finally forced to announce he would step down. Such was his impact on breaking the bonds between Britain and the bloc, the news brought just the numb acceptance of the inevitable and that U.K.-EU relations would never be the same.