AP News Summary at 6:26 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 187 minutes as Capitol attacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee aims to make the case in its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television. The hearing will feature testimony from two former White House aides and will show outtakes of a Jan. 7 video that aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing for the country. The new footage will show how Trump struggled to condemn the mob of his supporters.

Live updates | Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump inaction during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee returns to prime time on Thursday evening with a hearing focusing on three-plus hours during the insurrection at the Capitol when then-President Donald Trump failed to act to stop the violence. The defeated president’s lies about a stolen election drove his supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and despite pleas from aides, allies and even members of his family, Trump did nothing to rein in the mob. And what was Trump doing at the White House during those 187 minutes of inaction? One committee member says Trump was “gleefully” watching the riot unfold on television at the White House.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court’s order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5-4 with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance. The court also announced it would hear arguments in the case in late November. The justices were acting on the administration’s emergency request to the court following conflicting decisions by federal appeals courts.

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade. Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated young adult who developed paralysis. The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out whether other people were exposed to the virus. State health officials scheduled polio vaccination clinics as part of the response. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children. Most Americans are vaccinated against polio. One expert says this should serve as a wake-up call to those who aren't.

EXPLAINER: Who gains or loses, what's next in Italy crisis

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi's decision to turn in his resignation after his “unity” coalition broke apart dramatically in Parliament was the latest step in a political crisis that could take months before a new government is solidly in place to lead the European Union's third-largest economy. By Thursday afternoon, about the only certainty was Italians are going to the ballot box on Sept. 25, some six months early. Italy's perennially bickering parties are already off and running, some of them losing key stalwarts in their ranks over the choice by three coalition partners to desert Draghi, who in 17 months achieved statesman-like status in Europe. Rallies, petitions and pleas by citizens, mayors and lobbies to save the government ultimately went unheeded.

House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pushed legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. It's Democrats' latest campaign-season response to concerns that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage sends the measure to the Senate, where it seems likely to die. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

Rio police raid kills at least 18 in Alemao favelas

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A spokesperson for the state’s military police says at least 18 people were killed during a police raid in Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities. The exact toll remains unclear. Upon arriving just beyond the site of the operation, Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying about 10 bodies as bystanders shouted, “We want peace!” Residents said that those who attempted to help the injured risked arrest. Ivan Blas, spokesperson for the state’s military police, said the number of dead is still being tallied.

FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge. Hoffa has been missing since 1975 when he was last seen in suburban Detroit. The decadeslong mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. The FBI conducted a search there in early June. Spokeswoman Mara Schneider says “nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.”