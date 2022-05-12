AP News Summary at 6:24 a.m. EDT

'This tears my soul apart': A Ukrainian boy and a killing

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow hurt where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb hurt from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head. Fourteen-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was going to be next. But the boy survived when his hoodie was shot instead. Now the hoodie is the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice.

Russia hits Ukraine’s east as Finland moves toward NATO bid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military says Russian forces unleashed airstrikes on the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol and pressed their advance on towns across the country’s east. As the war grinds to a stalemate, its globe-shaking repercussions spread. Finland announced plans Thursday to end decades of neutrality and seek NATO membership. Finland’s president and prime minister that the Nordic country should apply “without delay” for membership in the Western alliance. NATO’s support of Ukraine has been critical to Kyiv’s surprising success in stymieing Russia’s invasion. Many observers thought Moscow’s larger and better-armed military would be hard to stop, but the Ukrainians have bogged Russian troops down and thwarted their goal of overrunning the capital.

North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic. It had held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The size of the outbreak isn't immediately known but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid such as vaccines and COVID-19 treatment pills.

Biden marks 1M US COVID deaths, to co-host 2nd global summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as the second global pandemic summit opens. The virtual meeting comes Thursday as the U.S. marks the deaths of 1 million residents from the coronavirus and when a lack of resolve at home jeopardizes that global response. Eight months ago Biden used the first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses to the world. The urgency of the U.S. and other nations to respond has waned. Momentum on vaccinations and treatments has faded even as infectious variants rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has killed more than 995,000 people in the U.S.

Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s leaders say they’re in favor of rapidly applying for NATO membership. It paves the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine. The dramatic move by Finland was announced by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin. It means that Finland is all but certain to join NATO. But a few steps remain before the application process can begin. Neighboring Sweden is expected to decide on joining NATO in coming days. The Kremlin reacted to the development a few hours later, saying that Finland’s move to join NATO won’t help stability and security in Europe. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) land border with Russia.

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army leaders say they are poised to revamp forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts. They are expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in Alaska with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth says she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change. The U.S. has long viewed the Arctic as a growing area of competition with Russia and China. Those concerns come as climate change brings warmer temperatures and opens the sea lanes for longer periods of time.

Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Thousands have gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. The head of the Palestinian Authority is blaming Israel for her death and on Thursday rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation. Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. Journalists who were with her say Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters. Israel says it is investigating the incident and wants to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank.

China fights economic slump, sticks to costly 'zero COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders are struggling to reverse a deepening economic slump without giving up a “zero-COVID” strategy that shut down Shanghai and other cities. That adds to challenges for President Xi Jinping in a year when he is expected to try to extend his time in power. The ruling Communist Party has declared containing outbreaks takes priority over the economy. That is despite warnings its goal of no cases may be impossible. Anti-virus rules keep most of Shanghai’s 25 million people at home and have closed parts of Beijing and other cities. The country's No. 2 leader has warned the employment situation is “complex and grim.” The government is promising tax refunds and other aid to struggling entrepreneurs.

Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as his administration continues an effort to demonstrate that the United States hasn’t lost focus on the Pacific. Biden will kick off his talks over a White House dinner Thursday evening with leaders from the eight ASEAN nations attending the two-day summit. Leaders will take part in more formal talks on Friday at the State Department. Biden's attempt at an “Asia pivot” has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The president has said he sees China as the most threatening economic and national security adversary to the United States.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as new power players in American politics. They are pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. They are the ones who will write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

