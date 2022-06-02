AP News Summary at 6:23 p.m. EDT

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator who represents the city called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront the gunman more quickly because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.

Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the shooter as 45-year-old Michael Louis. He says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain. Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Biden using national address to urge Congress to act on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation Thursday night about the latest round of mass shootings. He is attempting to increase the pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. The White House said Biden will speak at 7:30 EDT about the “tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”

As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (AP) — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world's growing demand for natural gas.

Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating the vaccine made by Novavax. It's late in the pandemic for a new choice. But with millions still unvaccinated — or who need a booster — the Maryland-based company is hoping to find a niche. Its vaccine is made very differently than the widely used Pfizer and Moderna shots. Novavax's COVID-19 shots are authorized in numerous other countries, but U.S. clearance is a key hurdle.

Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn't made a decision yet on how he'll handle the student loan debt issue, but his administration is trying to bring closure to one of the most notorious cases of fraud in American higher education. The Education Department is erasing $5.8 billion in federal debt for more than 560,000 borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit chain that operated from 1995 to 2015. The company was once one of the largest of its kind, with more than 100 campuses and more than 110,000 students, but it collapsed in scandal. Vice President Kamala Harris says the announcement will “put real money in the pockets of real people.”

Trump election probe grand jury hears from Raffensperger

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has testified before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger entered a courthouse in Atlanta on Thursday and left without speaking to reporters after five hours. Raffensperger's wife also entered and left after a shorter time. Subpoenas obtained by The Associated Press show Raffensperger's office was asked for any documentation surrounding a phone call in which Trump asked his fellow Republican to find enough votes for him to win Georgia. Trump directed his anger at Raffensperger after he refused to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

Lawyer: Heard was 'demonized' by Depp team, social media

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard's lawyer says she was “demonized” by ex-husband Johnny Depp's legal team and excoriated on social media during a sensational defamation trial that ended with a jury ordering her to pay Depp $15 million. Attorney Elaine Bredehoft also said she believes the jury was influenced by a relentless barrage of social media posts condemning her and supporting Depp. Bredehoft said Heard plans to appeal. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers.

