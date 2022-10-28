AP News Summary at 6:44 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives

Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Democrats cautiously campaign on Jan. 6, democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats running for office this year in Republican-leaning areas or swing states are grappling with how much they should talk about the Jan. 6 insurrection, if at all. The Democrats' cautiousness is a reflection of the political divide that remains nearly two years after the violent Capitol insurrection spurred by then-President Donald Trump’s lies of a stolen 2020 election. Many Republicans still falsely believe the vote count was rigged against Trump. GOP lawmakers have repeatedly downplayed the deadly attack. But some Democrats’ reluctance to talk about Jan. 6 on the campaign trail is an acknowledgement that voters' concerns lie with other issues, like gas prices and rising inflation.

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks. Friday's launches came after the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.” South Korea’s military says it detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around Friday noon. The back-to-back launches, the North’s first ballistic missile tests since Oct. 14, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day field exercises, which North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet has approved a hefty economic package including about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to alleviate the burden of rising utility rates and food prices. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday in a news conference that he aims to overcome rising prices and boost the economy to protect people's lives and jobs. Globally surging prices and a weakening of the yen have amplified costs for imports, pushing inflation higher. The government says total planned stimulus including private-sector funding and fiscal measures amounts to 71.6 trillion yen ($490 trillion). The package includes hefty subsidies for households. Such payments are seen as an attempt by Kishida to improve his sagging public support ratings.

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume. The Nevada Supreme Court said in a ruling late Thursday the process underway in Nye County is illegal. The Republican secretary of state who has been highly critical of conspiracy fraud theories that fueled the hand count directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.” Volunteers had wrapped up a second day of hand-counting the ballots by the time the high court issued an opinion siding with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. The ACLU says Nye County lawyers told them the hand count had been shut down.

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids

The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. In the most comprehensive look yet at how much American schoolchildren have been put behind, the analysis found the average student lost half a school year of learning in math, and more than a quarter of a school year in reading. Online learning played a role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.

Baker's storytelling a hit with Astros as Series begins

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was asked for a simple description of manager Dusty Baker. His answer? “Story time.” Baker has spent a lifetime in baseball and loves to regale his team with tales of his experiences and exploits in the game. This week as the Astros prepared to meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series beginning Friday night, his players shared some of their favorite Baker stories.

Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location

Researchers say they have solved a decades-old riddle by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been somewhere on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday an archaeological team located what is believed to be the prison camp’s exterior security fence. The camp housed more than 1,000 English, Scottish and Canadian privates and noncommissioned officers for 22 months during war.