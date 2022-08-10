AP News Summary at 6:21 p.m. EDT

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

EXPLAINER: Mixed US inflation signs. Where are prices going?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers struggling with skyrocketing prices for food, gas, autos and rent got a tantalizing hint of relief last month, when prices didn’t budge at all from June after 25 straight months of increases. With gas prices continuing to fall, inflation is probably slowing further this month. So has the worst bout of inflation in four decades possibly peaked? Economists say it’s way too soon to know for sure. Even if some prices should keep declining, others — housing costs, for example — are almost sure to remain painfully high. And that means there’s likely still a long way to go before inflation will get anywhere close to the 2% annual pace that Americans were long accustomed to.

Biden signs 'burn pits' help for vets; a personal win, too

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for troops who served near toxic “burn pits.” The ceremony Wednesday at the White House was a personal matter for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq. Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, plastics, medical equipment and human waste. The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.

Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fear of attacks that had rippled through communities nationwide after the fatal shootings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, gave way to shock and sadness when it turned out the suspect in the killings was himself a Muslim. New Mexico court documents say that the suspect in the killings denied any connection to the crimes. But investigators say they have ample evidence to prove his guilt, though they have yet to uncover the motive. The first ambush-style shooting occurred in November and was followed by three more between July 26 and Aug. 5.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack. That would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of claiming responsibility for the explosions at the Saki air base. Satellite photos taken Wednesday showed damaged warplanes. In Ukraine’s east, where fighting has raged for eight years, a Russian attack on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region killed seven, wounded six and damaged stores, homes and apartment buildings, setting off fires

Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, a prosecutor in Brevard County, told Florida Today she was asked by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey to bow out of her race for county judge and endorse a candidate backed by him. She says the sheriff told her he could use his influence to help her become the district's top prosecutor. A sheriff's office spokesman declined comment on Wednesday. Two other candidates for public office have made similar allegations.

What's next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?

DALLAS (AP) — The nearly $50 million defamation verdict against Alex Jones for his years of lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre is not a final reckoning. Jones’ attorneys plan to appeal to lower the price tag a Texas jury last week put on his false claim that the shooting that killed 20 students and six teachers in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax. The conspiracy theorist faces bankruptcy and other defamation lawsuits. And Jones' courtroom conduct in the trial to resolve a suit filed by the parents of one of the child victims has exposed the Infowars host to new legal perils.

In Mississippi, a trespasser, a killing and DEA meddling

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A veteran U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has quietly returned to work in Mississippi more than a year after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of his mentally ill neighbor. But records obtained by The Associated Press raise new questions about how Agent Harold Duane Poole avoided trial and whether DEA brass overreached to protect one of their own amid a flurry of misconduct cases. Poole says he fired after his neighbor threatened to kill him with a rock. But the agent said in an earlier call for help that the man was already leaving and no rock was ever found.

EXPLAINER: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

LONDON (AP) — Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency last month. The U.S. declared it a national emergency last week. But that doesn't mean monkeypox is the next pandemic. It does not spread as easily as COVID-19 and it is not spreading over the entire world. Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. Scientists say stopping the outbreak among those men could halt the disease's transmission in Europe and North America.

Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s stepping away from tennis soon to focus on having a second child. And her lengthy explanation, in an essay for Vogue, is resonating with many women in sports and beyond. They say they can relate only too well to the trailblazing athlete’s words: “Something’s got to give.” Many say they agree with Williams that it’s essentially unfair that women have to make such choices when male athletes don’t, and are recalling their own tough decisions in the struggle to “have it all.” Williams has strongly hinted she’ll retire after this month’s U.S. Open.