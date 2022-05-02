AP News Summary at 6:41 a.m. EDT

Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivations as they arrived in Ukrainian-held territory. Relief workers are waiting Monday for the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city. Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant and eventually boarding a bus. Ukraine's president said more than 100 civilians from the plant were expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Trump's bid to shape GOP faces test with voters in May races

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters across a dozen states are set to decide primary elections this month that will determine the people and priorities leading the GOP into the fall midterms and beyond. Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but the Republican former president is actively backing dozens of candidates for Congress, governor and secretary of state across several swing states hosting primaries in May. They don't come bigger than Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio. In nearly every case, Trump has endorsed only those who embrace his false claims of election fraud.

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday. Ohio voters will decide gubernatorial nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. Indiana's contests will determine whether the state's Legislature becomes more conservative. Former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful will be tested in Ohio, where he's issued endorsements in a Senate primary marred by Republican divisions and in races for the U.S. House and secretary of state. Democrats are watching a threat to incumbent congresswoman Shontel Brown from progressive Nina Turner in Cleveland.

Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry

CAIRO (AP) — Muslims are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes. This year, the feast comes amid a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Against that backdrop, many Muslims are still determined to enjoy the holiday and the easing of coronavirus restrictions in their countries. But for others, the festivities are marred by conflict and economic hardship. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting.

Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday in May

NEW YORK (AP) — Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The starry event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.

US pediatricians' group moves to abandon race-based guidance

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. The influential group's pledge comes in a new policy statement released Monday. The academy began a re-examination of its treatment recommendations before George Floyd’s death and intensified it after. The policy's lead author says doctors are concerned that Black youngsters have been undertreated and overlooked by flawed practices. The academy has begun a purge of outdated advice. Other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have also pledged to re-examine their own policies.

New Zealand welcomes back tourists as pandemic rules eased

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has begun welcoming back tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions. The country has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure tourism offerings such as bungy jumping and jetboating. Before the spread of COVID-19, more than 3 million tourists visited each year, accounting for more than 5% of the economy. But international tourism stopped altogether in early 2020 after New Zealand imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. The real test of how much the tourism industry rebounds will come during the Southern Hemisphere summer several months away.

As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderbox

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Afghanistan's border with Iran has become a lifeline for desperate refugees after the country plunged into economic crisis following the withdrawal of American and NATO troops last summer. Thousands arrived in search of money and work. But recently, the desert crossing — a dangerous corner of the world — has become a growing source of tension. Disputes erupted between Taliban and Iranian border guards. Afghan protesters hurled stones and burned tires at an Iranian Consulate after reports spread of Afghan migrant abuse in Iran. Political analysts say the cash-strapped nations with a fraught history don't want an escalation. But as both sides urge calm, long-smoldering hostilities risk spiraling out of control.

The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together. Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.” The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences. The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Candidates test skipping debates without upsetting voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths to dodge tough questions during his run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences. Earlier this month, he skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary. Political experts say it may be a wise choice for the gaffe-prone GOP front-runner. But Walker’s Republican rivals have seized on his absence to raise doubts about his fitness to take on Democrat Raphael Warnock in November should he win the Republican primary.

