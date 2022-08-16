AP News Summary at 6:19 p.m. EDT

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement. Win or lose, Cheney is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.

US West hit with water cuts but rebuffs call for deeper ones

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought. Federal officials made the announcement Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But the seven states that rely on the river could soon face even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped.

Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities and experts who study online extremism are warning of a risk of additional attacks on federal law enforcement following the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's Florida home. Following the Mar-a-Lago search, online posts blaming the FBI soared, as did open references to civil war. A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after authorities say he posted violent threats against the FBI on Trump's social media platform. Last week, a man armed with an AR-15 tried to breach FBI offices in Cincinnati and was killed after firing on police. Extremism experts warn the violence could escalate as investigations into Trump play out.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate scientists say the new spending package that President Biden just signed will trim future warming a bit. The president Tuesday signed a climate law that include $375 billion in incentives to produce clean energy, as part of an overall budget bill. The head of the science-oriented Climate Action Tracker calls it the biggest thing to ever happen to the U.S. on climate policy. He calculates that American emissions of carbon dioxide will now drop by as much as 42% compared to 2005 levels. That's not quite meeting the U.S. goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by end of the decade.

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are marking a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul. The rapid takeover triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and has fundamentally transformed the country. On Monday, bearded Taliban fighters staged victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital. One small group marched past the former U.S. Embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America.” A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolated. The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle.

DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has refused congressional requests for documents and staff testimony about the erasure of Secret Service communication related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol. Inspector General Joseph Cuffari's refusal to comply, outlined in a newly disclosed Aug. 8 letter, has angered top Democrats who have accused him of unlawfully obstructing their investigation. Lawmakers also hinted at a potential congressional subpoena for records concerning efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communications. The erasure of the text messages has raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER (AP) — The Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, which Natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia. The river's salmon and the roots and berries that grow around the area, are known as “first foods" because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans at the time of Creation. These foods are prominently featured in longhouse ceremonies and rituals. The foods and the river are still threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution. Many Indigenous people still live along the river because their blood lines are there and the practice of their faith requires them to do so.

Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose WWII submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died. He was 81. Michelle Bega, a representative of Petersen, said the director died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Petersen, born in Emden, Germany, made two features before his 1982 breakthrough, “Das Boot," which chronicled the intense claustrophobia aboard a doomed WWII German U-Boat. “Das Boot” launched Petersen as a filmmaker in Hollywood, where he became one of the top makers of action adventures.