AP News Summary at 6:18 p.m. EST

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow taller than most people have buried parts of western and northern New York. Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches have been reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. A lake-effect storm caused by cold air picking up moisture from warmer lakes has pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day. The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area. Up to 2 feet of snow has been dumped on some communities in Michigan south of Lake Superior and east of Lake Michigan.

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A last minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. “We are extremely on overtime. There were some good spirits earlier today. I think more people are more frustrated about the lack of progress,” Norwegian climate change minister Espen Barth Eide told The Associated Press. He said it came down to getting tougher on fossil fuel emissions and retaining the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times as was agreed in last year’s climate summit in Glasgow.

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.

New special counsel has long career confronting corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor named as special counsel to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump has a long career confronting public corruption and war crimes. Jack Smith was named in 2010 to lead the Justice Department's public integrity section after it was involved in a botched case. Colleagues who have worked with Smith describe him as hard-charging, fast-working and passionate, a prosecutor who operates free of political persuasion and who is relentless about his cases. The investigations Smith is overseeing carry obvious political implications because they concern a former president and current White House hopeful.

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a vehicle towing a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed, killing a girl participating in the event. A Raleigh Police Department news release says the driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was charged with reckless driving and other offenses. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash. Nobody else at the parade was injured in the collision.

Star striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with thigh tear

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes have taken a huge blow with the news that star striker Karim Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training. The French soccer federation says “after hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup.” Benzema was participating in his first full training session with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh. The federation says ”he went for an MRI scan in a hospital (clinic) in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a tear." France faces Australia on Tuesday in Group D.

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to central Ohio has been greeted as an economic boon. But it's also raised concerns about the impact on a region already suffering a housing shortage. Melissa Humbert-Washington is vice president of programs and services at Homes for Families, an agency that helps low-wage workers find housing. She says the project has housing advocates wondering where everyone will live. The project is expected to attract 10,000 or more workers in the next few years. The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio says the region needs about 19,000 new multi-family and single-family housing units a year, but is only averaging about 8,200 annually.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden married her fiance, Peter Neal, on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. The outdoor ceremony in unseasonably cold weather was the 19th known wedding held at the White House in its 200-year-plus history. It was the first wedding on the lawn and the first with a president's granddaughter as the bride. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged vows in front of 250 family members and friends. The wedding party had lunch inside the White House immediately after the ceremony. Guests were returning later Saturday for dessert and dancing.