AP News Summary at 6:59 a.m. EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are digging in while Russia’s military lines up more firepower, tapping an experienced general to command the war. The next phase of battle is expected to be a showdown in eastern Ukraine. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities and killed untold thousands of people. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry says Russian forces are trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

PARIS (AP) — With the first round of the French presidential elections out of the way, the duel starts afresh for incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. Macron already faced Le Pen in the presidential runoff five years ago. But all opinion polls show the leader of the National Rally is much closer this time to a potential win. The two are to debate on national television next week, ahead of the April 24 runoff. With most votes from the 12-candidate first round counted by Monday morning, Macron had more than 27% and Le Pen had 23%. Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon was third with close to 22%.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament has convened to elect the successor to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan as an uncertain political path lies on the nation’s horizon. Monday's vote will cap a tumultuous week of political drama. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed that the United States worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China. Tens of thousands of Khan supporters marched in cities across Pakistan on Sunday, waving large party flags and vowing support.

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military medical teams deployed during the coronavirus pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis risking a large population, whatever its nature.

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families. Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine. Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons. Now, they run after young children, provide support to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to speak virtually on Monday. The meeting comes as Biden presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington. And it's earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who's lauded India for what he calls judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk as a member. But it “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave only three remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith. Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart and Target and online behemoth Amazon. But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

A new type of blood test that checks for signs of cancer in healthy people has hit the market. But it's still unclear whether these screening tests will make any difference in cancer death rates. Such blood tests, called liquid biopsies, are already used in patients with cancer to tailor their treatment and check to see if tumors come back. Now, one company is promoting its $949 blood test to people with no signs of cancer. U.S. government researchers are planning a large experiment to see if the blood tests do actually catch cancers earlier and save lives.

