AP News Summary at 6:17 p.m. EDT

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor has opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people. The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on condition of anonymity. Buffalo police said the suspect was in custody after the shooting Saturday afternoon. It was unclear how many other people may have been shot, and the suspect was not immediately identified. An official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive. They said they are investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies where they're expressing their outrage that the Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century. And they're expressing their fear about what that could mean for women’s reproductive choices. Incensed after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court’s conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, activists spoke of the need to mobilize quickly because Republican-led states are poised to enact tighter restrictions. In the nation’s capital, thousands gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by two layers of security fences.

EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the early days of the Trump-Russia probe hardly seems an explosive affair. The trial getting underway Monday in federal court in Washington is about a single false statement that a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI in 2016. Yet the stakes are high. An acquittal would hasten questions about the purpose of Durham's lengthy investigation and the cost to taxpayers. A guilty verdict would energize supporters of Donald Trump who've long looked to Durham to expose what they see as biased mistreatment of the former president.

Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew

Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. Three people were injured Friday night in the first shooting, one in the second, and 17 in what police described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, all just a few blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band, Kalush Orchestra, made an impassioned plea to free people still trapped in a besieged steel mill in a Ukrainian port city on Saturday night after performing in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, where bookmakers tip them to win. The band's frontman said: “I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Avostal, right now." The plea gave served as a somber reminder that the hugely popular and at times flamboyant Eurovision song contest was being played out against the backdrop of a war on Europe’s eastern flank. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave signs that he was watching from Kyiv, and that a victory for Ukraine would be “important.”

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday's crash. Social media posts showed the plane burning on the bridge. Drone video showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen on the video scrambling from the plane and being helped away by others just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames. Miami-Dade Rescue said two people on the plane were taken to a trauma center and three others with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world’s pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 229 million users around the world. For Elon Musk, its ultimate troll and perhaps most prolific user whose buyout of the company is on increasingly shaky grounds, Twitter is a “de facto town square” in dire need of a libertarian makeover. Whether and how this will happen, at this stage in the game, is anyone’s guess. But if Twitter’s history is any indication, the process will be messy — inside and outside of the company.

Britney Spears says she's lost baby due to miscarriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy. Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop superstar said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari. Spears last year gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade. The couple called the unborn child their “miracle baby” and say they will keep trying to have children together. The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

