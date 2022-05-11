AP News Summary at 6:15 p.m. EDT

Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has fallen far short in a vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law. Wednesday's 51-49 negative vote almost along party lines provided a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The afternoon roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee the constitutional right to abortion services after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. But Democrats in the split Senate lacked the votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.

Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says he will lift his contempt of court order issued against Donald Trump if the former president meets certain conditions. Those include paying $110,000 in fines racked up for being slow to respond to a subpoena in a civil investigation into his business practices. Judge Arthur Engoron said he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional paperwork detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed records. Trump must also explain his and his company’s document retention policies, among other conditions. Engoron found Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected and familiar face in the Middle East. Shireen Abu Akleh’s death reverberated across the region and set social media alight. Her unflinching coverage of the harsh realities of Israel’s military occupation was inextricably linked with her own identity as a Palestinian journalist on the front lines. Since 1997, the 51-year-old journalist had reported on forced home evictions, the killings of unarmed Palestinian youth, hundreds of Palestinians held without charge in Israeli prisons and expansion of Jewish settlements. Her death Wednesday underscores the heavy price the conflict continues to exact on Palestinians.

Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state judge has ruled that a congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said Wednesday that he will issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. Smith made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps. DeSantis' office confirmed it will appeal the ruling.

Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under age 21 is unconstitutional. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. The court in a 2-1 ruling says a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called "an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes it optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned. Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately comment.

Study finds cleaner air leads to more Atlantic hurricanes

A new study links how many hurricanes form worldwide to air pollution levels. Wednesday's study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says cleaner air in Europe and the United States is helping trigger a dramatic increase in the number of Atlantic hurricanes. And at the same time dirtier air in China and India means fewer tropical cyclones in the Pacific. That's because aerosol pollution, which is the small sulfur particles and droplets that make it hard to breathe and see, cools the air, slightly counter global warming from greenhouse gas. Less air pollution means warmer air, warmer water and more storms.

Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. coronavirus cases are up, leading a smattering of school districts, especially in the Northeast, to bring back mask recommendations and requirements. Their return comes for the first time since the omicron winter surge ebbed and as the United States approaches 1 million deaths from the virus. Districts in Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have brought masks back in schools, with a few in Massachusetts also recommending them. The uptick in cases is a vast undercount because testing has dropped considerably and most tests are being taken at home and are not reported to health departments.

Tech sector leads stocks lower as inflation remains high

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, led by more drops in technology companies, after a report on inflation came in worse than feared. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less, 1%. Treasury yields initially jumped following the inflation report but later fell back. Wall Street has been transfixed on the nation’s high inflation, and where it’s heading, because it’s causing the Federal Reserve to yank the supports it propped under markets for most of the pandemic. U.S. crude oil prices rose 6%.

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Basketball big man Bob Lanier has died after a short illness. He was 73. Lanier was one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, muscling up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. The left-hander averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was the No. 1 draft pick in 1970 after leading St. Bonaventure to the Final Four. In 1992, he made the Hall of Fame, where a bronzed pair of his giant sneakers are displayed.

