AP News Summary at 6:14 a.m. EDT

Official: Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border, killing at least 920 people and injuring another 600 others. The 6.1 magnitude quake Wednesday was the deadliest temblor to strike Afghanistan in two decades. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise. Afghan emergency official Sharafuddin Muslim gave the death toll in a news conference. Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s victory.

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling

Harassment and violence have become common outside abortion clinics over the decades since the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion. Now providers and some in law enforcement are preparing for an increase in violence once the Supreme Court rules in a case that could end Roe v. Wade. They anticipate protests, harassment and other violence will increase in states where abortion remains legal. The National Abortion Federal and the hundreds of abortion clinics it represents have been on “heightened alert” since the opinion leaked. The Department of Homeland Security has warned violence is likely to increase on both sides.

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year. Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide. Lawmakers in both parties have been skeptical of the idea.

Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says its debt-laden economy has “collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. In comments underscoring the country’s dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the South Asian country is “facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed." Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka cannot purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation. The country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bail out, with a preliminary agreement expected next month.

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders says it believes that a Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him were “coldly executed” in Russian-occupied woodlands in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion. The bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. Reporters Without Borders said it went back to the wooded spot to investigate the circumstances of their deaths. It said it found 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car. Disused Russian positions, one of them still booby-trapped, were also found close by. The group released its findings in a report Wednesday and said it has turned over evidence to Ukrainian investigators.

Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Visitors will return to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday as it reopens following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible possibly for months to come. Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since the June 13 flooding. That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following several inches of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

Climate change a factor in 'unprecedented' South Asia floods

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Scientists say climate change is a factor behind the devastating floods in Bangladesh and northeastern India. Although the region is no stranger to flooding, it typically takes place later in the year when monsoon rains are well underway. This year’s torrential rainfall lashed the area as early as March. It may take much longer to determine the extent to which climate change played a role in the floods, but scientists say that it has made the monsoon _ a seasonable change in weather usually associated with strong rains _ more variable over the past decades. This means that much of the rain expected to fall in a year is arriving in a space of weeks. Dozens have died and thousands are displaced in India and Bangladesh.

Europe wildfire risk heightened by early heat waves, drought

MADRID (AP) — Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer. Experts warn Europe’s wildfires are no longer a problem just for the southern hotter countries. Much of the continent is in drought. Wildfires across Spain have already destroyed tens of thousands of acres of wooded land. But a recent sharp drop in temperatures is helping firefighters contain them. Neighboring Portugal also saw its warmest May in nine decades. And in France the month was the hottest on record.

