AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EDT

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A crowd in Uvalde, Texas, has urged President Joe Biden to “do something” after the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman. Biden replied with, “we will.” The president and first lady Jill Biden traveled to the grieving Texas city on Sunday to offer comfort after last week's shooting. The Bidens visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden is meeting privately with families of the victims. He also will meet with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says it'll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It's an unusual federal look back that's been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings will be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops are trading blows in fierce close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. Local officials reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, a situation that the Ukrainian president described as “indescribably difficult.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 90% of the buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been damaged. The city has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where constant shelling was reported. Zelenskyy himself made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in Kharkiv. He declared “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom."

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A movement known as Christian nationalism is making its presence known in many Republican primary races this year. Most prominent is the campaign of Doug Mastriano, who easily won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. He has made his faith central to his personal story and has woven his conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into his campaign. Mastriano and many other candidates reject the label of Christian nationalist. They say they're applying their values to their politics, just as any citizen would. But scholars say the label fits those who support a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

Israeli nationalists chant racist slogans in Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” have begun parading through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. Sunday's march was a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day -- an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war with Gaza militants, and this year’s march drew condemnations from the Palestinians and neighboring Jordan.

Colombia presidential contest likely headed to June runoff

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The early vote count in the six-way presidential election in Colombia points toward a runoff in June, with leftist former rebel Gustavo Petro leading in a ballot held amid growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation. Petro was the front-runner throughout the campaign, and election authorities said Sunday evening that he had just under 41% of votes, with two-thirds of the ballots counted. He is trailed by Rodolfo Hernandez, who has 28%. Petro needed 50% of the total votes to avoid a run-off election against the second-place finisher. The anti-establishment candidate has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including a tax reform, and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups.

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa. The agency reports that witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight. No one has been arrested. OSBI says about 1,500 people attended the event and that members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office who were also in attendance immediately rendered aid to those who were shot. Authorities have not provided details on the conditions of those injured.

A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Luakam Anambé wanted her newborn granddaughter to have a doll – something she’d never owned as a child working in slave-like conditions in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. But she wanted the doll to share their Indigenous features, and there was nothing like that in stores. So she sewed one herself from cloth and stuffing. The doll had brown skin, dark hair, and the same face and body paint used by the Anambé people. It delighted passersby; while Indigenous dolls can be found elsewhere in Latin America, they remain mostly absent in Brazil. A business idea was born, and her home now doubles as a workshop where she and her daughter produce dolls.

Swedish driver Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson had to leave Formula One to become a global superstar and achieved the goal Sunday when the Swedish driver won the Indianapolis 500. Ericsson took control of the race late and had it under control for Chip Ganassi Racing until a crash by teammate Jimmie Johnson with four laps remaining brought out a rare red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After a 12-minute cleanup, the race resumed and Ericsson easily got the jump on Pato O’Ward. A crash back in traffic brought out the caution and Ericsson coasted to the victory podium under yellow.

Rocker Ronnie Hawkins, dies at 87, patron of Canadian rock

Ronnie Hawkins, a brash rockabilly star from Arkansas who became a patron of the Canadian music scene has died at age 87. His wife Wanda confirmed the death on Sunday. Hawkins nicknamed himself “The King of Rockabilly” and had minor hits in the 1950s with “Mary Lou” and “Odessa.” But he was best known for fostering rock and roll north of the border in Canada, where he brought together a backing group that would later become superstars on their own as The Band. In 2013, Hawkins was named a member of the Order of Canada for “his contributions to the development of the music industry in Canada."

