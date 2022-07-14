AP News Summary at 6:32 a.m. EDT

Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program and the Israeli leader vowed that Tehran would not become a nuclear power. Their one-on-one talks Thursday were the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S. and Israel. The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a joint commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden said he spoke to Lapid about the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

Protesters abandon seized palace with Sri Lanka in limbo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters have begun to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday. A tenuous calm reigned in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Wednesday under pressure from protesters furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. But he failed to resign as promised — and made his almost equally despised prime minster acting leader. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address the economic calamity. But with a fractured opposition and confusion over who was in charge, a solution did not seem at hand. An official said the president left the Maldives for Singapore on Thursday.

In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes. But after months of fighting, the drone fleets of both sides are depleted. The demand for off-the-shelf consumer models remains intense in Ukraine, as do efforts to modify amateur drones to make them more resistant to jamming. Both sides are crowdfunding to replace battlefield losses. Drone footage has come to define much of the public view of the war in Ukraine.

Reviled and revered Russian arms dealer is back in spotlight

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” and who once inspired a Hollywood movie is back in the headlines again. There's been speculation Viktor Bout could return to Moscow from the U.S. in a prisoner exchange. If Bout is eventually freed in a swap for American basketball star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, it would add to the legend of a man who is both revered and reviled. Bout has been in a U.S. prison for more than a decade. Depending on the source, he is either a swashbuckling businessman unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive sting operation, or one of the world's most dangerous peddlers of deadly weapons.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is whether further limits can be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020.

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, who has endorsed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place betwen 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.

Masks could return to Los Angeles as COVID surges nationwide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, causing states and cities to rethink their responses to COVID-19 and the White House to step up efforts to alert the public. Some experts say the warnings are too little, too late. The highly transmissible variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by vaccination. Health officials say Los Angeles County, home to 10 million residents, is facing a return to a broad indoor mask mandate later this month if current trends in hospital admissions continue.

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The downfall of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh can be traced through people whose lives crossed his. There was his wife, found dead along with their youngest son in June 2021. That led to a half-dozen investigations into his finances. There is the 19-year-old woman killed in a boating crash. Prosecutors say Murdaugh's slain son was drunk and drove the boat into a bridge pier. A wrongful death lawsuit by the teen's family threatened to expose Murdaugh's schemes to steal money from his law firm and clients. There also was the Murdaugh housekeeper, who died in a fall, and the one-time client who prosecutors say ran a drug and money laundering scheme with the disbarred attorney.