AP News Summary at 6:06 a.m. EDT

"The mouth of a bear": Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia. That issue is Ukraine’s history of rampant corruption and shaky governance. Concerns date back decades and were not an insignificant part of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. But they had been largely pushed to the back burner in the run-up to Russia’s invasion and during the first months of the conflict. High-profile supporters of Ukraine, both Republicans and Democrats, want to avoid a backlash that could make it more difficult to pass future aid packages.

Unpopular Sri Lankan PM elected president; risks new turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s unpopular prime minister has been elected president in a secret parliamentary ballot. Wednesday's vote risked reigniting turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian nation’s economic collapse. Sri Lankans have taken to the street for months to demand their president and his prime minister step down as the country spiraled into economic chaos. After they stormed the presidential palace and other government buildings last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled and resigned. Much of the protesters’ ire is focused on Rajapaksa, but many also blame Ranil Wickremesinghe for protecting the president and see him as a part of the same problematic rule. A six-time prime minister, he was also Rajapaksa’s finance minister and became acting president last week.

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heat wave has disrupted travel for a third day and firefighters remain on alert even as cloudy skies and showers have brought relief from the scorching temperatures of recent days. Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the record 40.3C (104.4F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Still, the main train line from London to Edinburgh will remain closed until noon as crews work to repair power lines and signaling equipment damaged by a heat-related fire on Tuesday, according to the London North Eastern Railway.

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. They could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

Italy's premier sets conditions to remain in office

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi says the spontaneous popular support for his government has been “unprecedented and impossible to ignore,” as he weighs appeals to rescind his resignation, offered after a coalition partner triggered a government crisis. Draghi laid out priorities for Parliament to consider in rebuilding “from the top” the majority needed for the government to work efficiently. Appearing before the Senate, Draghi listed the implementation of European Union pandemic recovery funds and judicial reforms, among other measures. He said he was personally moved by the spontaneous appeals of ordinary Italians in recent days urging him to stay on, and signaled that he was willing to try to find the necessary conditions to govern.

'Forgotten' US victims of Mexican drug lord want justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — When fugitive 1980s Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in Mexico last week, it stirred up old, terrible memories for Lannie Walker, the daughter of American writer John Clay Walker. While Caro Quintero was only ever sentenced in Mexico for the killing of U.S. DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and a Mexican pilot in 1985, his gang apparently killed as many as six U.S. citizens in the western city of Guadalajara around the same time. John Clay Walker, then 36 and a writer who had moved to Guadalajara to finish a book, was one of them. His brutal killing has so far gone unpunished.

AP PHOTOS: Afghan despair, poverty fuel addiction scourge

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Drug addiction has long been a problem in Afghanistan, the world’s biggest producer of opium and heroin. The ranks of the addicted have been fueled by persistent poverty and by decades of war that left few families unscarred. It appears to only be getting worse since the country’s economy collapsed after the seizure of power by the Taliban in August last year and the subsequent halt of international financing. On a recent day, hundreds of men, strung out on heroin and opium, were strewn over the hillside overlooking Kabul, some in tents, some lying in the dirt.

Report: Brazil authorities turn blind eye to deforestation

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Illegal loggers have destroyed some 18,500 square kilometers (7,100 square miles) of public forests over the past six years in the Brazilian Amazon. Yet the nation's Federal Police mounted only seven operations to investigate this massive loss, according to a new study on environmental crime in the region. In a systemic problem of omission, the police have ignored illegal tree cutting on “unallocated” public land — forest that lies neither within national parks nor in designated Indigenous territory.