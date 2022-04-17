AP News Summary at 6:05 a.m. EDT

Russia bears down on Mariupol, strikes other Ukraine cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are pummeling a hulking steel plant that held the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, a southern Ukraine city whose capture would aid Moscow’s plans for a full-scale offensive in the country’s east. With the last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol refusing to surrender, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia “is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there.” He said Ukraine needs more weapons from the West immediately to have any chance of saving the port city. Earlier, Zelenskyy told Ukrainian journalists that the continuing siege could scuttle attempts to negotiate an end to the war. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Saturday that Ukrainian forces had been driven from most of the city,

US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Army trainers are using lessons learned from the Russian war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China. The role-players in this month’s exercise at a training center in California's Mojave Desert speak Russian and the enemy force is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack. In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.

Pope leads crowds in 1st outdoor Easter Mass since pandemic

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass for the public in St. Peter's Square for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. The pontiff, who has a knee problem, limped badly as he stepped out to reach an altar set up in front of the main entrance of St. Peter's Basilica. Tens of thousands of people packed the square and a nearby boulevard. Easter is Christianity's most joyous feast day. But for the pope, the war in Ukraine has weighed on his heart. After Mass, Francis will deliver a geopolitical speech from the basilica's balcony overlooking the square. Meanwhile, in Britain, the Archbishop of Canterbury exhorted Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to share one of the faith’s holiest days side-by-side with fellow parishioners. In the United States, the pandemic stuck in March, 2020, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised Masses weeks ahead of Easter. In Boston, Catholic churches are among houses of worship opening their doors with few COVID-19 restrictions for Easter services. On Saturday evening, hundreds of people in Minnesota gathered in the grand Cathedral of St. Paul to observe an Easter Vigil service.

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook says 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Price was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. It is not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Holbrook says no fatalities have been reported but that 14 people were injured. Police say nine of the 14 people were shot and the other five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee.

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The medicinal use of hallucinogenic mushrooms is making inroads in U.S. states as military veterans advocate for the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs, including in conservative states like Utah, Texas and Oklahoma. At least four states have approved studying their medicinal properties in the last two years and several U.S. cities have also decriminalized so-called magic mushrooms. Oregon is the first, and so far only, state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient found in certain mushrooms. But studying them has gotten approval not only in blue states like Hawaii, Connecticut and Maryland but also GOP-led Utah, Texas, and Oklahoma, where the state House passed a bill this year.

DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents in a deadly downtown Sacramento shooting reveal that three of the six who died were involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout. At least one of them fired a weapon while another boasted before the killing about shooting rival members. The information was contained in documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's office. Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members. The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings. The April 3 shootout wounded a dozen others.

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) — Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

Crews fight New Mexico fires as some evacuations lift

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a southern New Mexico mountain community hit by wildfire. Firefighters are working Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed over 200 homes. A Village of Ruidoso spokesperson said about 60% of the estimated 4,500 people who were told to evacuate since the fire started Tuesday were allowed to return home late Friday. Evacuation estimates were previously reported to be around 5,000 people. Specific numbers weren’t immediately available. Fire incident commander Dave Bales said crews on Saturday worked to put out hot spots and clear lines along the fire’s perimeter to keep the fire from spreading.

Suit seeks to overturn renewed Philadelphia mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Several businesses and residents have filed suit in state court in Pennsylvania seeking to overturn Philadelphia’s renewed indoor mask mandate scheduled to be enforced beginning Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Philadelphia earlier this week became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. Attorney Thomas W. King III said the city’s emergency order went against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and “imposed a renegade standard." The Philadelphia mayor’s office declined comment but said courts have ruled that the city “has both the legal authority and requisite flexibility" to take steps to control COVID-19 spread.

