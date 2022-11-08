AP News Summary at 6:04 a.m. EST

Election 2022: GOP predicting wins, Dems brace for setbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday's vote potentially will help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held — all while testing the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. With polls open across the country, neither Biden nor Trump is on the ballot. But key race outcomes will nonetheless be widely read as whether voters approve of the Democratic president’s first two years and if they’re willing to support a Republican Party the former president has increasingly molded in his own image.

Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Energized Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and the Senate and end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington. Tuesday's election is the first since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband comes as federal law enforcement warn of heightened threats. All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being contested. Republicans recruited charismatic outsiders and populists, many inspired by Donald Trump, who promise to end Biden’s big government ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.

Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year. The state's voters are deciding contests Tuesday that could shift majority control in the U.S. House. Pennsylvania’s delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years. Two Democratic members of Congress have tough challenges, Matt Cartwright in the Scranton area and Susan Wild in the Lehigh Valley. Another close race is just north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania's slow population growth is causing it to lose a seat in Congress, so the state's 18-member delegation is falling to 17 members. Pennsylvania polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association says that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. In a statement to the Associated Press, the lottery said: “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed." The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as U.N. climate talks heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” urging countries to ”cooperate or perish.” He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds to help poor countries suffering climate-related losses. The U.S. mid-term elections were hanging over the talks Tuesday. Many environmental campaigners fear defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.

N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea denied American claims it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against the Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial came in the wake of dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including nuclear capable missiles with the ability to strike the continental United States. It said it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets if it choose to. U.S. officials recently confirmed a U.S. intelligence finding that Russia was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.

Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry

DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain (AP) — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today it’s a fetid brown splotch. The whisper of wind in the grass is a sad substitute for the cacophony of migratory birds. Biologist Carmen Díaz steps onto cracked mud. The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying. Farming and tourism had already drained the aquifer feeding Doñana. Then climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought. The disappearance of Doñana’s Santa Olalla lagoon’s in August makes Díaz, 66, fear that the ecosystem she has studied for four decades may have vanished for good.

World markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed in Europe and Asia ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Frankfurt, Tokyo and Seoul rose early Tuesday while Paris, London and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%. This week brings various big events, including U.S. inflation data and the election, which carries the risk of a U.S. government split between Democrats and Republicans and potentially snarled in gridlock.

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state. The comment highlights concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram.” That means forbidden in Arabic. He also says he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview will be shown Tuesday on ZDF.

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”