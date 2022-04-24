AP News Summary at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have called in airstrikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol to try to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with two top American officials in Kyiv on Sunday, the 60th day since Russia invaded its neighbor. Zelenskyy says he expects U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to offer meaningful help and “not just presents or some kind of cakes." The White House has declined to comment on the visit. The meeting was set to take place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter on Sunday with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniels. The holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24.

10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead

TOKYO (AP) — Rescuers say 10 people who were retrieved from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard sank in rough waters. The search for the others is still ongoing Sunday after the boat sent a distress call saying it was sinking. The location, near the Kashuni Waterfall, is known as a difficult place to maneuver boats because of its rocky coastline and strong tide. The boat was carrying two crew and 24 passengers, including two children. The Transport Ministry launched an investigation into the boat’s operator, which had two accidents last year. The ministry says it's looking into safety standards and the decision to conduct the tour despite rough weather.

French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff. Yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday’s runoff would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. It is also expected to have far-reaching repercussions for Europe's future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine. France's April 10th first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader will largely depend on what supporters of those losing candidates do on Sunday. Polls have already opened in overseas French territories.

EXPLAINER: How France's old-school voting system works

PARIS (AP) — French voters in the presidential election are using an old-school voting system that has defied calls for more flexibility or modernization. They use paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes, which are then counted by hand, one by one. No absentee voting is allowed, and no early voting either. A tiny handful of towns use machines but their use is being phased out because of security concerns. France’s 48.8 million voters are choosing Sunday between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history who was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88. His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. A staunch conservative on economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court. He retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

Slovenians vote in tight race between populists, liberals

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians are casting ballots in a parliamentary election that is expected to be a tight race between Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s ruling right-wing populists and liberals in the politically divided European Union nation. About 1.7 million voters are choosing from an array of parties running for seats in the 90-member legislature. Jansa’s conservative Slovenian Democratic Party and the liberal-green Freedom Movement have led polls before Sunday's vote. But surveys have suggested that there will be no clear winner in the election and that a coalition government will have to be formed after the vote that is made up of at least three or four parties.

Yemen war sides fail to operate 1st flight as part of truce

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s warring parties have failed to operate the first commercial flight in six years from the rebel-held capital in a blow to an already fragile truce in the country’s grinding conflict. The flight for Sunday, with an Amman, Jordan destination, had been planned as part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels struck earlier this month. The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years. It came amid concerted international and regional efforts to find a settlement to the conflict that devastated the Arab World’s poorest country and pushed it to the brink of famine.

Overdoses, not COVID-19, drive spike in LA homeless deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new report shows that nearly 2,000 homeless people died in Los Angeles County during the first year of the pandemic, an increase of 56% from the previous year, driven mainly by drug overdoses. The findings released Friday in a report from the county’s Department of Public Health showed that despite initial fears, the virus itself was not the main culprit in deaths among California’s largest-in-the-nation unhoused population. But it did cut people off from mental health and substance abuse treatment after services were drastically reduced to prevent the spread of the virus. The Department of Public Health reported 715 fatal overdoses among homeless people in the pandemic's first year.

Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to 109-103 win, 3-0 lead over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory. Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn. A loud “Let’s Go Celtics! Let’s Go Celtics!” chant broke out in the final minutes from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center. There wasn’t much for the Nets fans to cheer about as Brooklyn faces a team that just won’t let them get anything going.

