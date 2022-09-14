AP News Summary at 6:13 a.m. EDT

Hasty Russian retreat leaves a devastated Ukrainian village

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of this small village outside of Ukraine's second-largest city. Its houses and shops lie in ruins. Its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells. But the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light. Only about 30 people remain. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops trolled across the border in February and occupied it. Those forces suddenly abandoned it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian troops advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point. But it could also lead to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

Zelenskyy visits liberated, but devastated, city of Izium

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the recently liberated city of Izium. During his visit he greeted soldiers and thanked them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days. On the northern outskirts of Izium, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lie shattered along the road. Zelenskyy said that while the view was “shocking," it was what he expected after similar scenes in other areas that has been under Russian occuption.

Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is set to leave Buckingham Palace for the last time as it is taken, amid somber pageantry, on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early Wednesday along the flag-lined Mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. People are standing behind metal barriers or sitting on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin is scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).

A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently

LONDON (AP) — Southall is a district in West London that's filled with members of the South Asian diapora. And it's a community where the death of Queen Elizabeth II has reopened the old wounds of a complicated history. The district ’s experiences mirror those in other London diaspora communities with colonial pasts. An older generation maintains a deep respect for the late monarch and the opportunity to prosper in Britain. But young people are unsure. They struggle to reconcile their identity as Britons with the brutal colonialism that upended the lives of their forebears. They demand a reckoning with the past.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

World shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data

World markets have slipped after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. Asian markets were sharply lower while European benchmarks saw smaller losses. U.S. futures edged higher. On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. The hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy. Still, the drop didn't quite knock out the market's gains over the past four days.

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame for renewed shelling

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of new rounds of shelling on Wednesday morning as hostilities reignited between the two longtime adversaries. Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted on Tuesday, killing about 100 troops on both sides. Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50. The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal.

As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The outbreak of monkeypox is subsiding in Europe and parts of North America. Many scientists are now calling for resources to be redirected into stopping epidemics on the continent where the once-rare disease has been established for decades. The U.N. health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency in July and appealed to the world to support African countries so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of COVID-19 wouldn't be repeated. But little has changed on the continent months later. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa. And some experts fear interest in funding critical questions like the search for monkeypox’s animal reservoir may soon evaporate.

Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remains a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tests the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for swing voters. Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nearly six years after extreme rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Matthew damaged many North Carolina homes, some homeowners are still left waiting on repairs. Some residents have spent years in motels or other temporary housing accommodations while a North Carolina agency makes slow progress spending federal funds for long-term hurricane recovery. A new bipartisan General Assembly committee investigating the delays holds its first meeting Wednesday on the four-year anniversary of when Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina. Co-Chair Rep. John Bell's district along the Neuse River incurred some of the worst flooding damage statewide. He said he’s seeking accountability on behalf of his displaced constituents.