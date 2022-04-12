AP News Summary at 6:01 p.m. EDT

NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the description and license plate number of a vehicle being sought in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on a rush-hour subway train. A law enforcement official said police were closing off a street about four miles from the shooting scene and clearing nearby businesses, while awaiting a bomb squad and the highly specialized emergency services unit. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people.

Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled. He insisted Tuesday the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. Russian troops have been thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital and are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal. Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled. Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

MENLO, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has journeyed to corn-rich Iowa to announce he's suspending federal rules that restrict ethanol in gasoline, aiming to strike at least a small blow against surging inflation. He said Tuesday at a biofuel plant that the action should trim about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations — about 2,300 of the nation's more than 100,000. Biden is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a higher ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another month, another four-decade high for inflation. For the 12 months that ended in March, consumer prices rocketed 8.5%. That was the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981, far surpassing February’s mark of 7.9%, itself a 40-year high. Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation jumped 6.5% in the past 12 months. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades. Consumers have felt the squeeze in everyday routines. Gasoline is up an average of 48% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 24%, men’s suits nearly 15%, bacon 18%.

Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol doesn't deny that he joined the mob that stormed the building last year. But a lawyer for Capitol riot defendant Dustin Thompson vows to show that former President Donald Trump abused his power to “authorize” the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. That was the strategy that defense attorney Samuel Shamansky outlined Tuesday during opening statements for Thompson's trial. A prosecutor told jurors that Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day. Thompson’s jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal data confirms that 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history. New research is offering more insights into how it got that bad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month quietly updated its provisional death statistics, showing there were more than 3.46 million deaths last year. That's about 80,000 more than 2020′s record tally. Experts say COVID-19 was the major reason. But a new study released Tuesday shows an unprecedented spike in adolescent drug overdose deaths also played a role. Researchers also believe U.S. life expectancy dropped another five or six months in 2021 — putting it back to where it was 20 years ago.

EXPLAINER: How to investigate alleged chemical attacks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine says it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Tuesday it was possible that phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used. Now the question is how to establish the truth amid the fog of war that has descended over a city still under attack from Russian forces. The global chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday it is “concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol” and is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine. But experts says it's much too dangerous now to send an investigation team into Mariupol.

Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Republican governor signed the bill on Tuesday after it easily passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Abortion rights advocates say the bill is clearly unconstitutional and is expected to face a legal challenge. It takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month. The bill makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother. Its passage is part of a trend of GOP-led states passing aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court considers ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0