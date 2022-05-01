AP News Summary at 6:14 a.m. EDT

Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Some women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. Hundreds are believed to remain trapped in the steelworks with little food, water or medicine. The United Nations is working to broker a temporary cease-fire to evacuate as many as 1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the plant. Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Ukrainian president in the capital, Kyiv. Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi with a congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern, Gregory Meeks and Adam Schiff. The visit was not previously announced.

Ukrainians in Romania help new refugee arrivals

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Elena Trofimchuk fled Ukraine to Romania more than a month ago. She now sees Bucharest’s North Railway Station as second home. She doesn’t live there. But it’s where she spends most of her day welcoming fellow Ukrainians and helping them sort out tickets, accommodation and onward destinations. The Romanian government is currently giving away free train tickets to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania that they can use to travel on to Hungary, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there. Pelosi is the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since the start of the war and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Russia. Pelosi said in a statement Sunday that “our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine." Footage by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi and other U.S. legislators in Kyiv.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

China's 'zero-COVID' restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

BEIJING (AP) — Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government’s “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. All restaurants in Beijing have been closed to dine-in customers for four days, and parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to half capacity. The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing said it had shut down temporarily. The Transport Ministry says it expects 100 million trips to be taken from Saturday to Wednesday, which would be down 60% from last year. Much of Shanghai, China’s largest city and a finance, manufacturing and shipping hub, remains locked down, disrupting people’s lives and dealing a blow to the economy.

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has promised to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. Paul spoke to supporters at a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky. The libertarian-leaning Republican is seeking a third term this year in Kentucky. He says he’s in line to assume a committee chairmanship if the GOP wins Senate control after the November election. With that power, he promised to “get to the bottom of where this virus came from.” U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of COVID-19 but believe China’s leaders didn’t know about the virus before the start of the pandemic.

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities or critical injuries from the twister itself, despite the widespread destruction.

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

Calmer weather conditions in northern New Mexico have helped over 1,000 firefighters battling the nation's largest active wildfire. But fire managers warn of windy conditions expected in the coming days, and officials urged residents to remain vigilant for further possible evacuation orders. A fire operations official says the fire's rapid growth forced crews on Friday to repeatedly change positions because of dangerous conditions. No injuries were reported. The official says improved weather Saturday aided firefighting efforts. The fire has burned at least 166 homes. Wildfires also are burning elsewhere in New Mexico and in Arizona.

