AP News Summary at 6:26 a.m. EDT

Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are searching across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history. The suspects also injured 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon. Resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims, said “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again." Police chief Evan Bray said they believe the suspects are in Regina.

Britain to learn who will succeed Johnson as prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain finally learns who its next prime minister will be after two months of political uncertainty during which energy prices skyrocketed and tens of thousands of workers went on strike. The governing Conservative Party will announce Monday whether Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the most votes from party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and British prime minister. Whoever emerges victorious will inherit an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and will need to jump straight into tackling the cost-of-living crisis walloping the U.K. Truss is widely regarded as the clear front-runner in the leadership race. She has promised to act “immediately” to tackle soaring energy bills.

Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is beginning his Labor Day celebrations with a trip to one battleground state, Wisconsin, before making his third trip in less than a week to another, Pennsylvania. The White House says Biden will be celebrating “the dignity of American workers.” The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Biden's trips on Monday will see him return to a theme that was a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign — that labor unions burnished a middle class that built and strengthened modern American society.

Ukraine says 4 civilians killed, 7 wounded by Russian shells

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least four civilians have been killed and seven others wounded by Russian shelling across several regions of Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday that most of the casualties were in the eastern Donetsk region, where three people were killed and four were wounded. In the Kharkiv region, further north, three people were wounded when a rocket hit a residential building, the president’s office said. At the same time, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War says a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces is making verifiable progress in the south and the east of the country.

Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one civilian in what Moscow denounced as an “unacceptable terrorist act.” The blast went off at the entrance to the embassy’s consular section where Afghans were waiting for news about their visas. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. It was the latest in a series of attacks since the Taliban seized power a year ago, deposing a Western-backed government and capping their 20-year insurgency. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief said at least one civilian was killed and that 10 others were wounded.

UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration in Somalia as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine. A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least 1 million people in Somalia have been displaced by the worst drought in decades that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.

China locks down 65 million as holiday travel peak looms

BEIJING (AP) — China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays. Most of the 21 million people in the southwestern city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in the eastern port city of Tianjin, classes have ben moved online after 14 new cases were reported, all but two showing no symptoms. China reported a total of 1,552 new cases on Monday across the nation of 1.4 billion people, the National Health Commission reported. Despite the relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-COVID” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.

Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother's life. Akers quit her job and is now touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child, following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to the Seattle suburb of Renton. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Coast Guard said four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the search.

Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. But it seems the most breathlessly awaited event is the film’s press conference Monday afternoon. Rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks and many wonder if the press conference will answer lingering questions.