AP News Summary at 5:56 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian counterattacks slowing Russian offensive in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials say Russian troops are pressing their offensive in the eastern Donbas region in an attempt to fully seize Ukraine’s industrial heartland but have made little headway as fierce Ukrainian counterattacks have slowed their efforts. Russia continues to fight for full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas and seeks to secure “a land route between these territories and the occupied Crimea” including by wiping out the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s General Staff said Saturday. Evacuation efforts for civilians were continuing Saturday.

Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's membership in the Group of 20 remains firmly intact. And while it has been rendered a pariah country by Western states, Russia will remain a member unless countries achieve consensus to remove it. That appears less and less likely, as several countries, including China, South Africa and India, have made clear that they will support Russia’s membership. And while President Joe Biden has said Russia should no longer remain a member of the G-20, no country has ever been kicked out. Experts say Russia has much to gain from disrupting events and sowing discord between member countries.

To save a life: Refugees make protective vests for Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. The Prague-based company agreed to join a project to supply protection gear similar to bulletproof vests to Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces. So far it's been a race against the clock, with the company getting new machines, new material and new workers. One Ukrainian refugee says “it's a way for me to help my country.”

Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans who believe Trump has betrayed his core supporters by backing “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both candidates have been criticized for being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda. The blowback has included calls by a major conservative group aligned with a Vance rival to boycott the rally Trump is holding Saturday night.

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence that day. That's according to transcripts released Friday night. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows ahead of the riot but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. A lawyer for Meadows did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A pro-firearms group in Oklahoma that was little known a decade ago has grown into a formidable political player at the state Capitol. When a Republican state senator declined to hear one of their bills in the last election cycle, the group recruited a primary opponent who ousted him from office. In the five years since Don Spencer, an unemployed truck driver, took over the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, its growth has been remarkable. It has gone from a handful of county chapters to more than 50, set up its own political action committee and begun branching out into other right-wing causes, like stopping vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain race concepts in schools.

French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff. Yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday’s runoff vote would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. All recent opinion polls converge toward a victory for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist, yet the margin over his nationalist rival appears uncertain. France's April 10th first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader will largely depend on what voters who backed those losing candidates decide to do on Sunday.

Crews tackle growing wildfires; 'A very chaotic situation'

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive U.S. Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder-dry forest and grassland and plumes of smoke filled the sky. More than 1,600 firefighters were battling six blazes in New Mexico and three in Arizona that have consumed more than 100 square miles of timber and brush. Just east of Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranchers and other rural inhabitants were abruptly told to leave by law enforcement.

Female artists dominate the Venice Biennale for 1st time

VENICE, Italy (AP) — For the first time in the 127-year history of the Venice Biennale, the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair features a majority of female and gender non-conforming artists, under the curatorial direction of Cecilia Alemani. The result is a Biennale contemporary art fair that puts the spotlight on artists who have been long overlooked despite prolific careers, while also investigating themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change. Alemani’s main show, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” alongside 80 national pavilions opens Saturday, after a one-year pandemic delay. The art fair runs through Nov. 27. It is only the fourth of the Biennale’s 59 editions under female curation.

Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will close its crossing to thousands of Gaza workers after a series of rockets were fired from the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group in recent days. The rocket fire came amid near-daily clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site over the past week. The violence in Jerusalem has raised fears of another war between Israel and Hamas like the one that broke out under similar circumstances last year. The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired two rockets late Friday, with one landing in an open area inside Israel and the other falling short.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0