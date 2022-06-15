AP News Summary at 5:55 a.m. EDT

In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on

MAKARIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives that is disrupting planting and harvesting, complicating efforts to rebuild homes and villages, and leaving behind a legacy that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. Often, victims of blasts are farmers or other workers with little choice but to use mined roads and plow mined fields. This in a country relied on for grain and other crops that feed the world. Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in Europe, with civilians killed or wounded every week. The Feb. 24 invasion multiplied the scale and complexity of the mine threat. Ukraine says an area the size of Arizona needs clearing.

Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump win, Nev. Senate race set

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has notched a significant victory in South Carolina, where his preferred candidate made five-term Rep. Tom Rice the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. Another high-profile GOP target of Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger in Tuesday's primary. Voters' different judgment in the two South Carolina races reflects a split within the GOP about how to move forward from the Trump era. Meanwhile, in Nevada, Trump's pick, Adam Laxalt, won his U.S. Senate primary, defeating a populist candidate who is arguably more representative of the Trump base.

Europe stocks up, Asia mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed while Europe opened higher ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on how sharply to raise interest rates to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4%. Many traders expect the Fed rate hike to be three-quarters of a percentage point, or triple the usual margin. They worry aggressive action to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might tip the biggest global economy into recession. Investors were encouraged by Chinese data showing factory activity rebounded in May after authorities eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other cities.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden is calling on U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a draft letter to refiners, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices at the pump. Biden writes that the oil companies need to work with his administration to bring forward "near-term solutions that address the crisis.” Gas prices nationwide are averaging roughly $5 a gallon. That's an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for the president’s fellow Democrats going into the midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed is contributing to higher prices might resonate with voters.

UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal setback

LONDON (AP) — The British government is vowing to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off. Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite courts ruling that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country. The U.K. government plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The plan has faced heavy criticism and late Tuesday the European Court of Human Rights ruled those aboard the first flight due to depart faced “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020

The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased from 2017 to 2020 after a long decline. That's according to new figures released Wednesday by a research group that supports abortion rights. The Guttmacher Institute counted about 930,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2020. That’s up from about 862,000 abortions in 2017, when national abortion figures reached their lowest point since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The institute found that one in five pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020. The report comes as the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn that decision. Guttmacher conducts the nation’s most comprehensive survey of abortion providers every three years.

Floods leave Yellowstone landscape 'dramatically changed'

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the nation’s oldest national park after unprecedented flooding tore through its northern half, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry. He says the park's northern entrances may be closed all summer.

Men, women split on equity gains since Title IX, poll shows

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a new poll finds Americans are split on how much progress has come from the landmark women's rights law. The AP-NORC/National Women’s History Museum poll found men were far more likely to see great progress toward gender equality, with 61% holding that view. Just 37% of women said the same, with 50% seeing only some progress. Republicans are also more likely to see a great deal or a lot of progress compared to Democrats.

So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft has officially sent Internet Explorer into retirement. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. Its launch in 1995 signaled the beginning of the end of the web's first widely popular browser, Netscape Navigator. IE’s market share peaked in the early 2000s at over 90%. But it began to fade as users found faster, less crash-prone alternatives. Today, Google's Chrome browser dominates with about 65% of the worldwide browser market share. IE’s heir, Microsoft Edge, lags with about about 4%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0