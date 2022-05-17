AP News Summary at 6:12 p.m. EDT

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.

Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina test Trump clout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding Tuesday whether to rally around the ex-president's choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was leading before Trump backed him. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Trump calls Oz tough and smart. Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also vote Tuesday.

Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas faces four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm. Arraignment is expected later Tuesday. Authorities have said Chou is a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan and was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people. Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods. A doctor who heroically charged the gunman was killed and five other people were wounded.

EXPLAINER: What we know about shuttered baby formula plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many questions remain about the shuttered Abbott baby formula plant at the center of a nationwide shortage. Although U.S. officials have a deal with Abbott to restart production, it’s not yet clear how soon the site will be up and running. Even bigger questions remain unanswered, including what caused the contamination. The Food and Drug Administration also faces scrutiny over whether it could have alleviated the current shortage by stepping in sooner. The FDA hasn’t released a final ruling on the problems at the plant or an accounting of the steps it took ahead of the shutdown.

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell has underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control. It's a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession. The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result. Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference that the Fed needs to see inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way.

Republican Senate candidates promote 'replacement' theory

NEW YORK (AP) — A half-dozen mainstream Republican Senate candidates are drawing on the white “replacement" conspiracy theory to court voters this campaign season. Those Republicans promote the baseless notion there's a plot to diminish the influence of white people in America. Such comments in recent weeks have gone largely ignored given the hard-line immigration rhetoric that's become commonplace among conservatives during the Trump era. But a Buffalo, New York, shooting that may have been inspired by the racist theory is drawing new attention to the GOP’s growing embrace of white nationalist talking points. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has declined through a spokesperson to answer questions about replacement theory.

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — Classmates and neighbors of the Buffalo shooting suspect say they never saw the violent and angry side that allegedly fueled his racist massacre over the weekend that killed 10 Black people. Payton Gendron was described as quiet, socially awkward and isolated in his high school senior year. But there was one troubling sign. Gendron threatened “murder-suicide” in an economics class a year ago, and had a mental health evaluation. He was released after a day and a half and fell off the radar of investigators. He is now jailed on a murder charge under suicide watch.

Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year, agency says

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year. That's the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home. Traffic deaths rose 10.5% over 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection in 1975. Preliminary figures from the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall. Americans drove about 325 billion more miles last year than they did in 2020. That's an 11.2% jump that contributed to the rise in deaths.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford to star in 'Yellowstone' prequel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will bring their star power to the newest addition to the “Yellowstone” franchise. The pair will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title “1932,” The new series joins “1883” as part of what the Paramount+ streaming service called the “origin story” of its “Yellowstone” drama series. The latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will be set in an early 20th century and a Mountain West beset by drought and the Great Depression. It will debut in December. Writer-producer Sheridan Taylor is the creative force behind the hit franchise, which began with the contemporary drama “Yellowstone.”

