AP News Summary at 5:52 a.m. EDT

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the former president to a federal crime.

'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding

YAHIDNE, Ukraine (AP) — As the war grinds on in Ukraine, communities that were badly damaged early in the invasion are starting to rebuild. Villages such as Yahidne in the northern Chernihiv region are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated. Now people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches. One volunteer rebuilding group is called Dobrobat — a name that combines “dobro,” or kindness, with “bat” for battalion.

Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm

MADRID (AP) — NATO is facing rebukes from Moscow and Beijing after it declared Russia a “direct threat” and said China posed “serious challenges” to global stability. The Western military alliance is holding a summit in Madrid, where it invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. That drew a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he would respond in kind if the Nordic nations allowed NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory. China accused the alliance of “maliciously attacking and smearing” the country after NATO said Beijing “strives to subvert the rules-based international order." The summit wraps up on Thursday.

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — As families of the 67 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned in Texas began to confirm their worst fears and talk of their relatives, a common narrative of pursuing a better life took shape from Honduras to Mexico. Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S. More than 50 of those migrants left in the sweltering heat on the outskirts of San Antonio on Monday have died, while others remain hospitalized.

Xi arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. It is Xi’s first trip outside of mainland China in nearly 2 ½ years. He is expected to speak about Hong Kong’s future at a ceremony Friday marking the return of the former British colony to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997. Under his leadership, China has reshaped Hong Kong in the past two years, cracking down on protest and freedom of speech and introducing a more patriotic curriculum in schools. Xi has not left China since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Xi’s last overseas trip was to Myanmar in January 2020.

Israel's parliament dissolves, sets 5th election in 4 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. The Knesset voted on Thursday in favor of disbanding, just over a year after the government was formed. Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister at midnight. He will take over from Naftali Bennett, whose ideologically diverse government ousted longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power. The coalition of ideologically diverse parties was the first to include an Arab faction.

Climate concerns grow as US helps Europe replace Russian gas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s point man for global energy problems knows, he says, that transitioning away from the climate-wrecking pollution of fossil fuels is the only way to go. As a U.S. energy adviser, Amos Hochstein advocates urgently for renewable energy, for energy-smart thermostats and heat pumps. But when it comes to tackling the pressing energy challenges presented by Russia’s war on Ukraine, Hochstein also can sound like nothing as much as the West’s oilfield roustabout. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike are welcoming his efforts to move Europe to non-Russian supplies of natural gas. But some climate advocates worry the Biden administration is overemphasizing new natural gas infrastructure, locking in more climate damage for years to come.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a lot to celebrate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week Clarence Thomas achieved two long-sought goals: expanding gun rights and overturning Roe v. Wade’s nationwide protection for abortion. And he called on his colleagues to do more, to revisit the Supreme Court’s cases acknowledging rights to same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception. After 30 years on the court, Thomas' influence has never been greater, and yet he remains a lightning rod for controversy. That includes recent questions about his wife’s role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his decision not to recuse himself from cases that involved it. Thomas has given no indication the criticism bothers him, or that he’s going anywhere.

Resilience Story: A bullet, a wheelchair, then perseverance

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Annicks was 18 when a gunman shot him outside his Chicago home, leaving him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. His shooter was never caught. The Associated Press first reported on his story a few months after the 2016 incident. Since then he's gone to college and become a mentor for others with spinal cord injuries. While he's shown the world a brave face and “can do” spirit, the years since the shooting have had ups and downs. It's a reminder that overcoming tragedy can be messy. But, as he has from the start, he’s leaned on his family to help get him through. He dreams of a life with even more independence and a family of his own.

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles and how people can best live alongside them. Scientists in India recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars to understand how they use territory around Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In Los Angeles, research showing how harmful a fragmented habitat and risks of inbreeding would be for mountain lions fueled support for building a wildlife crossing bridge over a busy freeway.

