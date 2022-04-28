AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EDT

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Key players urge accountability for atrocities in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time, key players seeking accountability for atrocities during the Ukraine war have come together at an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council to spur investigations into abuses that many Western countries blame on Russia. Wednesday's session included the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, the chair of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry, Ukraine’s top prosecutor and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has opened over 8,000 investigations into alleged violations of the laws and customs of war. She said “Russia’s actions amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes” and resemble genocide. Russia called the claims unsubstantiated “and even fakes."

FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save hundreds of thousands of lives by helping adult smokers quit. Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that was not banned under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products. The Biden administration has been under pressure from African American groups and health advocates to eliminate the flavor. Menthol accounts for more than a third of cigarettes sold in the U.S, and the mint flavor is overwhelmingly favored by Black smokers and young people.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — While the world’s attention has focused on the fighting around Ukraine’s capital and the east, Russia swiftly captured and has held onto swaths of the country’s southern territory for two months. Occupying forces appear to have taken a different approach to the city of Kherson, which borders Crimea, for various reasons. Ukrainian officials and local residents say Russia plans to soon hold a “sham referendum” in the city with the aim of transforming the territory into a pro-Moscow so-called “people’s republic." Analysts say the make-up of Russia's military units, many of whom are Ukrainians from Crimea and the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, may have inspired a “softer” occupation.

Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is putting pressure on European governments with his proposal to pay for oil and gas in rubles. That pressure has ratcheted up after Poland and Bulgaria were cut off for not going along with the plan. It didn't cost Putin much, but now countries are wondering who might be next. The European Union's executive commission says going along with the ruble payment plan would violate sanctions. But there's enough wiggle room that countries worried about the economic impact of a sudden energy cutoff might play by Putin's rules. And that could put a crack in the EU's common front over the war in Ukraine.

Democrats face worsening legal environment on redistricting

The ruling by New York's top court striking down Democratic-drawn congressional maps is the start of what could be a rough road for the party in redistricting. Democrats were doing relatively well in mapmaking partly because of the aggressive map they drew in New York, the biggest state where they controlled line drawing. Courts in GOP-controlled states such as Kansas and Ohio have also struck down Republican maps for being too partisan but those rulings may not have the teeth of New York's. And more legal challenges loom that could tilt the map back toward the GOP.

Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student debt, a step that would help him fulfill a campaign promise and provide relief to borrowers who took out thousands of dollars in loans to finance their higher education. Speaking to reporters Thursday at the White House, Biden said, “I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness. And I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.” However, he said the final figure would be lower than the $50,000 per person that some activists are pushing.

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0