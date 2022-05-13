AP News Summary at 5:46 a.m. EDT

Ukraine puts Russian solider accused of war crime on trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of Ukraine’s war opened Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the war’s first week. Scores of journalists packed inside a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital where the suspect appeared in a small glass cage. Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. He faces up to life in prison under the penalties spelled out in the section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Leader Kim Jong Un was shown on state TV at a pandemic response meeting, where he took off his face mask and smoked a cigarette while talking with officials.

Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to nudge southeast Asian leaders to be more outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the issue continues to be a delicate one for many members of the region’s 10-country alliance with deep ties to Moscow. Biden welcomed leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations to White House on Thursday night for an intimate dinner to kick off the two-day summit, the first meeting of the group to be held in Washington in its 45-year history. As Biden welcomed the leaders to the White House, his administration announced the United States would commit to more than $150 million in new projects to bolster Southeast Asia’s climate, maritime and public health infrastructure.

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine. Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses. But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind. Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians are expected to attend the funeral in Jerusalem of an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Arab world over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. The on-air correspondent spent a quarter century covering the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule. Large crowds are expected to attend her funeral Friday amid a heightened Israeli police presence. The Palestinian Authority has refused Israeli calls for a joint investigation, saying it will carry out its own probe. Neither side is likely to accept the other's conclusions.

Facility for disabled on Ukraine front line mulls evacuation

TAVRIISKE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s dancing in the garden, and ball games. But there is an ominous accompaniment to the music and laughter: the unmistakable, dull thud of not-so-distant artillery fire. The staff of the facility for mentally and physically disabled people in the village of Tavriiske, near the front line in Ukraine's war, face a daunting dilemma: Do they evacuate and how can it be done with minimum of disruption to the residents, for whom any change of environment will be extremely stressful? With around 425 residents, it is the largest such facility in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Finding suitable accommodation elsewhere is far from easy, its director says.

Lebanon vote seen as last chance in crisis-plagued nation

BEIRUT (AP) — In every household in Lebanon it's likely that one or more family members plan to emigrate — if they can get a passport. The bankrupt government hasn't paid the company contracted to issue or renew the documents. Lebanese spend their days at the banks, waiting to see what meager amounts they can withdraw for the month. They hunt for medicine and fuel, and worry about the next meal for their kids. It's an economic meltdown and Sunday’s parliament elections are seen as a chance to punish the ruling class that's driven the nation into the ground. But a widespread sense of apathy and pessimism prevails, with most observers agreeing the vote is unlikely to make much difference.

Sri Lankan power family falls from grace as economy tanks

NEW DELHI (AP) — With one brother president, another prime minister and three more family members cabinet ministers, it appeared that the Rajapaksa clan had consolidated its grip on power in Sri Lanka after decades in and out of government. But as a national debt crisis spirals out of control it looks like the dynasty is near its end. The family is not going down without a fight, ordering troops to shoot protesters causing injury to people or property, instituting a nationwide curfew and being accused of encouraging mobs of their supporters to fight in the streets with anti-government demonstrators.

Allies of Marcos Jr. set to dominate Philippine Congress

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Allies of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the presumptive next president of the Philippines, appear set to dominate both chambers of Congress, alarming activists after the late dictator son's apparent election victory restored his family to the seat of power. Ongoing counts from Monday’s vote show they’re set to capture most of the 300-seat House of Representatives and half of the 24-seat Senate that was up for election. Their family members and siblings have been also proclaimed winners in local posts, reflecting the strong grip of political dynasties on the Southeast Asian democracy despite a constitutional prohibition that was never enforced. A left-wing lawmaker says the outnumbered opposition bloc has no choice but to press the fight for good governance and accountability.

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable. Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

