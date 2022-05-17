AP News Summary at 5:44 a.m. EDT

Ukraine mounts effort to rescue last fighters at steel mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Efforts are underway to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means. The Ukrainian military avoided using the term “surrender” to describe the effort to pull out of the steel plant. More than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control on Monday. An unknown number of defenders stayed behind to await other rescue efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the work to bring them home requires “delicacy and time.”

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime. But the destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings and maiming bodies. It hinders a nation’s ability to rebound after the fighting stops, injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. Schools are designed as havens, places to grow, learn and make friends. But war can transform the architecture of childhood into something violent and dangerous -- a place that inspires fear.

'Like every other day:' 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Livestreamed carnage: Tech's hard lessons from mass killings

These days, mass shooters like the one now held in the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket attack don’t stop with planning out their brutal assaults. They also create marketing plans while arranging to livestream their massacres on social platforms in hopes of fomenting more violence. Sites like Twitter, Facebook and now the game-streaming platform Twitch have learned painful lessons from dealing with the violent videos that now often accompany such shootings. But experts are calling for a broader discussion around livestreams, including whether they should exist at all, since once such videos go online, they’re almost impossible to erase completely.

Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.

Election 2022: Trump's influence over GOP faces fresh tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans in Tuesday's primary races. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding whether to rally around the former president's hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him. But Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Three other states — Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho — are also voting Tuesday.

AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. Release of this tax filing, the first public accounting of the BLM foundation's finances since incorporating in 2017, comes on the heels of controversy over its purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

Man killed in California church shooting called a hero

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the man killed trying to stop a gunman at a Southern California church may have saved dozens of lives. Dr. John Cheng was shot after tackling David Chou on Sunday at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. Chou was then subdued by elderly parishioners. Five people were wounded. Authorities say Chou had driven to the church from Las Vegas and was motivated by hatred against Taiwan. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder. It was not immediately clear whether Chou had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Tensions between China and Taiwan are at the highest in decades, with Beijing stepping up its military harassment of the self-governing island.

N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. Does he swallow his pride and accept help or does he go it alone even though a huge number of fatalities could undermine his leadership? The outbreak is likely several times worse than the North's official media says, since COVID-19 tests and medicine are in short supply. Some analysts say North Korea would not accept help from rival South Korea or the U.S. They say it would more likely accept quiet, unofficial shipments from its ally China.

Massacre video reopens wounds for missing Syrians' families

BEIRUT (AP) — The Siyam family believed for many years that their adult son was being held at a government prison after he went missing at a checkpoint nearly a decade ago. The hope that he'd one day return ended last month. A newly released video taken in 2013 shows him among dozens of blindfolded young men who were thrown into a large pit and shot and killed by Syrian agents, who then set the bodies on fire. The video stirs new fears over the fate of tens of thousands who went missing during Syria’s long-running conflict. It's a grim reminder of the war’s unpunished massacres, just as similar atrocities are taking place in Ukraine.

