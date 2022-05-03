AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has won Ohio’s contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary, buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement in a race widely seen as an early test of the former president’s hold on his party. Vance’s win ends an exceptionally bitter and expensive primary contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. And it marks a major victory for Trump, who has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line. Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, will take on Ohio's incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the general election after both secured their parties' nominations.

'Still in shock.' Abortion defenders, foes stunned by leak

People on both sides of the abortion divide have been anticipating that the Supreme Court this summer would reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Monday night, a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe began ricocheting around the world. Even those preparing for the undoing of Roe said it was still staggering to see the blunt words of Justice Samuel Alito in print, forcing them to reckon with the likely reality the nation will enter soon. The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic, whose phones were ringing off the hook on Tuesday, said he was “still in shock.”

Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio

The primary election in Ohio stood as the first real test this midterm election season of former President Donald Trump's status as the Republican Party kingmaker — and he passed. His chosen GOP candidate in the tight U.S. Senate race, JD Vance, won Tuesday after trailing in the polls just three weeks ago. Another Trump-supported candidate, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, easily survived a primary challenge. In the governor's primary, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine cruised to victory over three far-right challengers. Trump didn't endorse anyone in that race. He had castigated DeWine for his strict coronavirus policies in 2020.

Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces have begun storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Tuesday's onslaught came as scores of civilians who had been evacuated from the plant reached safer territory. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine says 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. Elsewhere, Russian troops shelled a chemical plant in the eastern city of Avdiivka, killing at least 10 people. And explosions were heard in the western city of Lviv, which has been a haven for those fleeing fighting in the east.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past.

Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine will face Nan Whaley this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Former Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor and will face incumbent Republican Mike DeWine this fall. Whaley is the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the top office. She bested ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Tuesday. Whaley figures to be an underdog in November against DeWine in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since 2006. DeWine topped three far-right opponents, including ex-U.S. Rep Jim Renacci, by relying on a huge fundraising advantage and a big network of supporters.

North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals. The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech at a military parade. The launch is the latest in a string of weapons tests by North Korea, which experts say are aimed at boosting its weapons arsenal and pressuring its rivals to ease international sanctions.

Even as COVID cases rise, mask mandates stay shelved

NEW YORK (AP) — As mask mandates and vaccination rules kept falling across the U.S., infections from the latest COVID variants have been quietly taking hold in some places, sparking concern among public health officials but stirring a muted response from pretty much everyone else. More cities are now in new high-risk categories that are supposed to trigger indoor mask wearing, but there's been little appetite to do so. Much of upstate New York is in a high-alert category that reflects serious community spread. In New York City, cases are rising again, but it's unlikely Mayor Eric Adams will do an about face just a few months after many in his city shed masks and put away vaccination cards.

EXPLAINER: What's the latest in Russia's dance with default?

Russia's debt drama is far from over. Moscow likely made last-minute overdue payments before the end of a grace period that expires Wednesday. But there is still widespread expectation a default may be in the offing. The finance ministry has flirted with paying with rubles, saying that sanctions have frozen its hard currency reserves but swerved to pay in dollars. Ratings agencies say doing otherwise would be default. A finance industry committee is reviewing the status of Russia's debt and whether creditor insurance should be paid out. And more payments are due in coming days.

New Mexico governor seeking US disaster status for wildfire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scramble to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes. The governor signed a request for a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday, while fire managers predicted the battle to protect towns in the state's northeast pine forests and mountains would become more intense later in the week. The fire is the result of two blazes that merged, one of which was a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines. About 6,000 homes have been evacuated and around 170 homes have been destroyed, but officials expect that number to grow.

