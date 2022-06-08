AP News Summary at 5:42 a.m. EDT

'Only God can help': Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Deaths have begun in the region’s most parched drought in four decades. Previously unreported data shared with The Associated Press show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Authorities are now shifting to the grim task of trying to prevent famine. Drought comes and goes. But this is one like no other. Humanitarian aid is sapped by global crises like COVID-19 and now Russia's war in Ukraine.

California US House races could tip power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi was forced into a runoff after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending. The contests were among primary elections across seven states Tuesday that set up November showdowns in dozens of races. In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members are facing tough challenges in several districts that will help determine control of Congress. In Montana, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was in a tight race for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district.

Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraine's Donbas region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is drawing closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. The Kremlin claimed Tuesday to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas region. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province. That's according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts. After abandoning its attempt to storm Kyiv two months ago, Russia declared that taking the entire Donbas is its main objective.

Griner's fate tangled up with other American held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the Phoenix Mercury player’s case is tangled up with that of another prisoner few Americans have heard of. Paul Whelan also has been held in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage charges he and the U.S. government say are false. Whelan was left out of a prisoner exchange in April that brought home yet another detainee, Marine veteran Trevor Reed. That resolution escalates pressure on the Biden administration to avoid a repeat scenario of another one-for-one swap that does not include Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan.

No, you're not going crazy - package sizes are shrinking

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide. In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue services say a one person has been killed and eight were injured after a person drove a car into pedestrians in Berlin. Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel wasn’t immediately able to provide further information on the victims. Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders in Los Angeles. Leaders are expected to agree on a call to action that supporters hope will guide countries as they host people fleeing violence and persecution and searching for more economic stability. The United States has been the most popular destination for asylum-seekers since 2017, but it is far from alone in facing more migrants at its borders. While leaders of Mexico and several Central American countries are skipping the Summit of the Americas, the migration accord has been in the works for nearly a year.

'Will we do our duty?' Cheney lays her legacy on the line

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the House members in the spotlight during Thursday's hearing on the U.S. Capitol insurrection is Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney. The daughter of a former vice president, Cheney is vice chair and one of only two Republicans on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. That day, supporters of Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The hearing could be a pivotal moment in Cheney's political legacy — gaining her the respect of detractors or possibly costing Cheney her job. In a recent speech, she said that at such moments everyone must ask themselves, "will we do our duty?”

Civil rights advocate Xernona Clayton is still 'fearless'

ATLANTA (AP) — A key aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says she’s deeply saddened by the hate crimes that are terrorizing people across America. Xernona Clayton has been working for racial equality and harmony since the civil rights movement began, which is why she tells The Associated Press that she can't sit quietly in the face of racial terror. King recruited Clayton to bring attention to the movement in the 1960s. She called on celebrity friends to raise bail money and campaigned to desegregate Atlanta's hospitals. She later became the first Black TV host in the South. She says that if we treat people right, skin color won't matter.

Chinese Olympian Eileen Gu working for Salt Lake Games bid

Eileen Gu won two gold medals for China in freestyle skiing at the recent Beijing Olympics. Now the California-born athlete has signed on to work for Salt Lake City’s bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics. Tom Kelly of the bid committee confirmed Gu’s participation to The Associated Press as an “athlete representative.” Gu made the announcement herself at the Time100 Summit. Kelly says “she is working with us, but we haven’t chosen her exact title." The choice could be controversial. The 18-year-old Gu was born in the United States to a Chinese mother. She competed for China at the Winter Games almost four months ago and won two golds and one silver medal in Beijing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0