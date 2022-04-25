AP News Summary at 6:00 a.m. EDT

Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow 'is failing'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top American officials have pledged to help ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. After the secret, high-level visit, Britain said Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine. In meetings with Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort. Ukraine has been pressing the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign.

U.S. promises more aid, return of diplomats in Kyiv visit

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Ukraine's capital, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.” The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded in late February. Blinken and Austin told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and his advisers the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border the U.S. “had an opportunity to demonstrate directly” its "strong ongoing support" for Ukraine. Blinken says the meeting with the Ukrainians lasted three hours.

French President Macron reelected: What's happening next?

PARIS (AP) — After winning reelection, French President Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work straight away. His inauguration is expected by May 14, but he will soon face crucial parliamentary elections where he's likely to struggle to keep his majority. The 44-year-old leader plans to quickly head to Berlin, in line with the tradition providing that the newly elected French president makes his first trip abroad to neighboring Germany to celebrate the countries’ friendship after multiple wars. Efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine will top the agenda. Macron may also travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

PARIS (AP) — One of the headlines from the presidential election in France is that the far-right has come out of the cold and gone mainstream. Far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen didn't win. But she edged another step closer on her third attempt at the presidency — snatching a victory of sorts from her defeat to reelected President Emmanuel Macron. With just over 40% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen’s anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. The country escaped a political, social and economic earthquake by not voting in Le Pen. Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027.

Beijing districts placed under lockdown as COVID cases mount

BEIJING (AP) — China's capital Beijing has begun mass testing and shutting down residential and business districts amid a new outbreak of COVID-19. So far, 70 cases have been found in the city of more than 21 million since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Residents were staying home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined to their homes, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai has been locked down for more than two weeks. The city reported 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, topping 100 deaths from the ongoing outbreak. The country's borders remain largely closed as the pandemic's economic impact and China's hardline response continue to grow.

Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

The New York Times reports that Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are negotiating over his bid to buy the social media platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. The Times cited people with knowledge of the situation who it did not identify. It said the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart. The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.

AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans approve than disapprove of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as its first Black female justice, a new poll finds, but that support is politically lopsided. And a majority of Black Americans — but fewer white and Hispanic Americans — approve of her confirmation. Overall, 48% of Americans say they approve and 19% disapprove of Jackson’s confirmation to the high court according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Jackson’s nomination fulfilled a campaign promise by President Joe Biden to name a Black woman to the court if given the opportunity.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial, with jury selection scheduled to begin Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — Travelers from Australia and New Zealand have joined dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields of Gallipoli in northwest Turkey for a dawn service to honor soldiers who were killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war. As the sun rose Monday, participants held a minute of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of tens of thousands of soldiers from the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, known as Anzacs, who landed at the beaches at Gallipoli 107 years ago. Gallipoli has become a place for pilgrimage for many Australians and New Zealanders. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic kept the number of visitors small.

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

