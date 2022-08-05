AP News Summary at 5:41 a.m. EDT

Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan, including missiles fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, represent a “significant escalation” and that he has urged Beijing to back down. China launched the drills following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory. Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia that Pelosi’s visit was peaceful and did not represent a change in American policy toward Taiwan, accusing China of using it as a “pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.”

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers. But now economists worry that signs of weakness are starting to turn up in hiring, threatening one of the United States’ last remaining redoubts of economic strength. Job openings are down, and the number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits is up. Forecasters, on average, expect the economy to have picked up another 250,000 jobs last month,. That would be a solid number in normal times but a big deceleration for 2022: Employers have been hiring an average 457,000 workers a month so far this year.

China sanctions Pelosi, sends 100 warplanes to Taiwan drills

BEIJING (AP) — China says more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in joint live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days. It also announced sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday that fighters, bombers, destroyers and frigates were all used in what it called “joint blockage operations" taking place in six zones off the coast of the island republic. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and opposes the self-governing island having its own engagements with foreign governments.

3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three more ships with grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are headed to Turkey for inspection, Turkey’s defense ministry said. The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,041 tons of corn. The departure of the ships comes after the first grain shipment since the start of the war left Ukraine earlier this week. It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating price hikes of food and raising fears of a hunger crisis.

Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones bulled through the first trial that could decimate his personal fortune and media empire in his usual way: Loud, aggressive and talking about conspiracies both in and out the courtroom. It’s business as usual for the gravelly voiced, barrel-chested Jones. But by courtroom standards, his erratic and, at times, disrespectful behavior is unusual — and potentially complicated for the legal process. Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, were ordered to pay $4.11 million in compensatory damages by the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was killed with 19 other first graders and six educators in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. And punitive damages could be more.

The AP Interview: Samantha Power vs. food crisis, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Samantha Power's job as the top official in charge of U.S. food aid includes a new task since Russia invaded Ukraine — countering Russia's messages abroad. Power spoke to The Associated Press in an interview focused on the global food crisis, which has been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine. Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, had returned from the Horn of Africa, one of the regions hit hardest by food shortages. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Africa right after Power, claiming the food crisis was caused by U.S. sanctions on Russia. Power says the Biden administration won't let Russia shirk blame for the crisis.

Spain leads Europe in monkeypox, struggles to check spread

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is struggling to curtail Europe's leading monkeypox outbreak since the disease spread beyond Africa. The southern European nation counts over 4,500 cases and two men have died from the disease. Authorities and groups in the LGBTQ community are honing their campaigns to get vaccines to the most needy members of the most affected demographic so far. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of monkeypox infections have happened in men who have sex with men. But experts warn that if the cases continue to rise they will inevitably spread to other groups like happened with AIDS/HIV. Given the dearth of vaccines, the focus is now on getting out the message that reducing sexual partners is critical.

Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in a swank art gallery in downtown Tel Aviv. It now stands an hour’s drive and a world away from the concrete wall in the occupied West Bank where it was initially sprayed. It depicts a slingshot-toting rat and was likely intended to protest the Israeli occupation. Its relocation raises ethical questions about the removal of artwork from occupied territory and the display of such politically-charged pieces in radically different settings from where they were created. The 900-pound concrete slab would have had to pass through one of Israel's many military checkpoints — a daily feature of Palestinian life and a target of Banksy’s biting satire.

More NCAA leagues to pay women’s basketball referees equally

The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness. Now, as the NCAA examines various disparities across men’s and women’s sports, pressure is rising to also pay referees equally during the regular season. Two Division 1 conferences told The Associated Press they plan to equalize pay, and another is considering it. Others are resisting change, even though the impact on their budgets would be negligible.