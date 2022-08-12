AP News Summary at 5:40 a.m. EDT

Trump calls for 'immediate' release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate. In messages posted late Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump writes, “Release the documents now!” The Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant earlier Thursday, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter." Garland said he had personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

House Dems set to overcome GOP for climate, health care win

WASHINGTON (AP) — A flagship Democratic economic bill is perched on the edge of House passage. Friday's expected vote would mark final congressional approval. That would hand President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on his climate, health care and tax goals. Democrats hope that will energize voters ahead of November’s congressional elections. Republicans are solidly opposed, but the same was true last Sunday when Democrats used Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to power the measure through the 50-50 Senate. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social program. But it still gives Democrats bragging rights to addressing long-term party goals.

Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in standoff

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled, and was shot and died hours later in a rural standoff with law enforcement. The case Thursday unfolded as the FBI warns its agents to take extra precautions amid an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. A law enforcement official briefed on the Cincinnati matter says federal investigators are examining whether the suspect in that case, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys.

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

LUX, France (AP) — An unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of the European continent and is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions and threatening aquatic species. Water levels are falling on major rivers such as the Danube, the Rhine and the Po. There has been no significant rainfall for almost two months in Western, Central and Southern Europe. And the dry period is expected to continue in what experts say could be the worst drought in 500 years. Human-caused global warming is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation, thirsty plants are increasing their moisture intake and reduced snowfall in the winter is limiting supplies of fresh water available in the summer for irrigation.

South Korea to pardon Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president will formally pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, one year after he was released on parole from a prison sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye as part of the massive corruption scandal that toppled Park’s government. The Lotte Group chairman and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Korea's history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes. They are among some 1,700 people President Yoon Suk Yeol will pardon on Monday, which is a national holiday celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. Lee's pardon underscores Samsung’s huge influence over a country that relies on its technology exports.

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP's strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Last week, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed state lawmakers to tighten restrictions on abortion. An Associated Press analysis of the voting results found high turnout among Democratic and independent voters contributed to that result. But even in traditionally conservative Kansas — a state Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2020's presidential election — support for the abortion measure was lower in every single county than support for the former president had been two years ago. In other states, abortion-rights supporters and opponents alike are using the Kansas vote to drive their followers to the polls.

Afghan girls face uncertain future after 1 year of no school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it’s been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women. Underground schools in homes have arisen. Some parents are looking to leave the country to ensure their daughters receive a higher education. Taliban officials insist they will eventually reopen schools for girls above sixth grade. But so far, hardliners within the movement have thwarted it, despite international pressure.

At 75, India’s democracy is under pressure like never before

NEW DELHI (AP) — Since its independence in 1947, India has transformed from a poverty-stricken nation into one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Over the years it also became a democratic counterweight to its authoritarian neighbor, China, and made strong gains in electoral participation and peaceful transitions of power. But as India, the world’s largest democracy, celebrates 75 years of independence on Monday, its independent judiciary, diverse media and minorities are buckling under the strain, putting its democracy under pressure. Experts and critics partly blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi's populist government for this backsliding, accusing him of using unbridled political power to undermine democratic freedoms and preoccupying itself with pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda.

Scientists use tiny trackers, plane to follow moths on move

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. In a study published Thursday, researchers followed moths around in a small airplane to map out their journeys. They found that the moths flew in straight paths and used different strategies to deal with changing wind conditions. The research suggests that the moths have strong navigation skills, challenging earlier ideas that migrating insects are mostly getting blown around by the wind. Many questions remain about insect migration, which brings trillions of creatures across the globe each year.

Dairy farm in Ukraine's Donbas region struggles to survive

DMYTRIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — One of the last working dairy farms on Ukrainian-controlled territory in the eastern Donbas region is doing everything it can to stay afloat in a place where neither workers nor animals are safe from war. Only around 200 head of cattle remain of the nearly 1,300 kept at the farm before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Managers say the 8,000-acre (3,200-hectare) farm is producing two tons of milk a day compared to 11 tons daily before the war. Cultivating the wheat that also made up a significant proportion of the KramAgroSvit farm’s revenues comes with risks. A worker driving a combine harvester hit two land mines and is in critical condition.