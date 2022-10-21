AP News Summary at 5:39 a.m. EDT

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

LONDON (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. The Conservative Party is choosing a replacement for Liz Truss, who quit Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term. The speeded-up race will see a new leader chosen within a week. Favorites include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt. The wild card is Johnson, who was forced to resign by the party just over three months ago amid ethics scandals. He has not announced whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support.

Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fighting around Ukraine’s nuclear power installations and Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons have reawakened nuclear fears in Europe. This is especially felt in countries like Poland and Romania, which border Ukraine and would be particularly vulnerable in case of a radiological disaster. Poland recently drew up a plan to distribute tablets offering some protection from radiation exposure, and is carrying out an inventory of the shelters it has to protect its civilian population. The period of peace that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union lulled governments into neglecting their civil protection plans. Some old shelters are today little more than museums that offer no real protection, relics of an earlier era of nuclear fears.

General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

Gen. Sergei Surovikin has become the face of Russia’s new military strategy in Ukraine, which includes unleashing a barrage of strikes against the country's infrastructure. The 56-year-old general was put in charge on Oct. 8 after what has so far been a faltering invasion that has seen a number of chaotic retreats and other setbacks in nearly eight months of war. Surovikin earned a reputation for brutality when he commanded Russian forces in Syria and was accused by international human rights groups of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Eager Republican volunteers are knocking on doors in Georgia, trying to persuade reluctant conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump to register to vote in next month’s midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia, as the former president’s lies of a rigged 2020 election have created a new constituency of election deniers. Some are wary their votes won't be counted in November. One unlikely emissary is former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who initially stood by the defeated president’s effort to undo Joe Biden’s victory, but is now working to bring election skeptics back to the polls.

Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month's midterms. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish. Misleading claims about the 2020 election, mail ballots or vote counting have been linked to greater polarization and diminished confidence in American democracy. Misinformation researchers say the platforms must do more to promote trustworthy sources of information while reducing the spread of misleading and baseless claims about the upcoming elections.

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

MIAMI (AP) — Politically connected billionaires from Russia and Venezuela are at the center of a 49-page criminal indictment that reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions. Charges were unveiled this week in New York against seven individuals who allegedly used a complex network of Hong Kong shell companies, cryptocurrency and cash drop offs to sidestep the western financial system. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy's aim was to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle illicit Venezuelan oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen.

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING (AP) — China is doubling down on its at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies, even as the population may have wished for a hint at the Communist Party's congress that the rules would be eased. Many residents have resigned themselves to lining up several times a week for virus tests, restrictions on their travels, and the ever-present possibility of a community lockdown. Leader Xi Jinping praised “zero-COVID” as a “tremendous achievement” and state media touted the effectiveness of the approach. While the measures have bred simmering discontent and even rare public protests, analysts aren't surprised the restrictions will continue. They say China still needs better vaccine protection across its population and that any changes will be gradual.

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. Talking about “learning loss” is controversial, but the casualties of Zoom school are real. The scale of the problem and the challenges in addressing it were apparent in Associated Press interviews with nearly 50 school leaders, teachers, parents and health officials, who struggled to agree on a way forward.

Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store. The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.

NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury. Opening statements are scheduled Friday in what could be a landmark case. Matt Gee was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad. Alana Gee says he took enough serious blows to the head to develop a degenerative brain disease that led to his death at 49. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. The case could be the first of its kind to go to a jury.