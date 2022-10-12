AP News Summary at 5:38 p.m. EDT

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged. It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting was also a plaintiff. Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce what's virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and how it's generated stirs plenty of controversy. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It's also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have.

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers have pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes. The attacks included one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant off the power grid on Wednesday. Ukraine’s nuclear operator said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged an electrical substation. Energoatom said diesel generators provided backup power before the external power source was repaired. Russia launched wide-ranging attacks this week in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia with Crimea. As Ukraine’s Western allies calibrated their response, Russia's domestic security said it arrested eight suspects.

EXPLAINER: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant

BERLIN (AP) — A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation — increasing the risk of a radiation disaster. The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later. But this was the second power outage at the plant in five days. And experts say it shows just how precarious the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant is, and that repeated power outages over short periods of time are making the problem worse.

NBC reporter's interview with Fetterman draws criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says her reporting should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after a stroke. But reporter Dasha Burns' on-air reporting that Fetterman appeared to have trouble understanding a conversation without a closed-captioning device attracted attention, and is already being used by politicians looking for an advantage in the closely followed Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. Burns had the first on-camera interview with Fetterman, a Democrat, since his May 13 stroke. The interview was conducted with a device that prints a transcript of the questions in real time on a computer screen in front of him, to help him deal with auditory processing issues.

Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will have to sit for a deposition next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers that the planned testimony be delayed. The deposition is now scheduled for Oct. 19. The decision came in a lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store’s dressing room. Trump has denied it. A lawyer for Trump says she looks forward to proving the claims are entirely without merit.

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked an Arizona judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the Mormon church. The suit accuses the church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter.

Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has announced that she is resigning her council seat amid a scandal over racist remarks that came to light in a leaked recording. Martinez announced her decision in a press release Wednesday following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year. In the conversation, she made racial remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments.

EXPLAINER: What's next in the Parkland school shooter trial?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole have begun their deliberations. The 12-person panel deliberated for six hours Wednesday before adjourning. They will determine whether the 24-year-old Cruz should die for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. For them to recommend a death sentence, they must unanimously agree. If one person votes for life, that will be his sentence. Prosecutors argued that Cruz committed an evil crime where death is the only appropriate punishment. Cruz's attorneys argued that his birth mother's excessive drinking left him with brain damage that put him on the path to murder.

ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36. This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years. The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT's subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses. The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.