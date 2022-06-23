AP News Summary at 5:37 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a major expansion of gun rights. The court struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states. Thursday's decision came with recent mass shootings fresh in the nation’s mind and Americans emotionally divided on the issue. Across the street from the court, the Senate sped toward passage of its own national legislation, a gun law modest in scope but still the most far-reaching in decades. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the high court's 6-3 conservative majority.

1/6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former top Justice Department officials have testified to the Jan. 6 committee that President Donald Trump hounded the department to pursue his false election fraud claims, contacting the agency’s leader “virtually every day” and striving in vain to enlist the government’s top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol heard testimony Thursday that Trump was fixated on fake voter fraud claims and insisted the officials pursue them despite being repeatedly told that none had any merit.

Takeaways: Trump risked provoking 'constitutional crisis'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is showing how the pressure that Donald Trump put on the Justice Department could have led to a “constitutional crisis” after the 2020 election. The then-president wanted to install new leadership at the department to pursue his false claims of voter fraud and stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory. That's what former department leaders said during a public hearing Thursday. It’s the latest account of the peril facing the United States if Trump had been able to overturn the election results. Republican Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois congressman who led the hearing, said the presentations would show “how close we came to losing it all.”

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s leaders have agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, setting in motion a potentially yearslong process that could draw the embattled country further away from Russia’s influence and bind it more closely to the West. Ukraine applied for membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. The decision by the 27-nation bloc to grant Ukraine candidate status Thursday was uncharacteristically rapid. But the war and Ukraine’s request for fast-track consideration lent urgency to its cause. The EU also granted candidate status to Moldova, which borders Ukraine. Gaining membership could take years or even decades. Countries must meet a host of economic and political conditions, including the embrace of certain democratic principles.

Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Villagers rushed to bury the dead and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. Residents appeared to be largely on their own Thursday to deal with the aftermath as their new Taliban-led government and the international aid community struggled to bring in help. State media reported that Wednesday’s quake killed 1,000 people. In the first independent count, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said around 770 people had been killed in Paktika and Khost provinces. Under a leaden sky, men dug several long trenches on a mountainside overlooking their village to bury the dead.

Uvalde victim's sister pleads for tougher gun laws in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The sister of a 9-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school shooting rampage has tearfully pleaded with Texas lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws and questioned why so many security measures failed. Jazmin Cazares on Thursday begged lawmakers to do something. Her young sister Jacklyn was one of 19 children shot dead inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 before police stormed the classroom and killed the gunman. Two teachers also died. The gunman was a former student, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Cazares' testimony came as the U.S. Supreme Court announced a decision allowing a major expansion of gun rights, saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public.

LGBTQ students would get new protections under Biden plan

The rights of LGBTQ students would become enshrined in federal law and victims of campus sexual assault would gain new protections under new rules proposed by the Biden administration. The proposal comes on the 50th anniversary of the Title IX women’s rights law. It's intended to replace a set of controversial rules issued during the Trump administration by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The current education secretary, Miguel Cardona, says Title IX has been “instrumental” in fighting sexual assault and violence in education. The new proposal is almost certain to be challenged by conservatives, and it’s expected to lead to new legal battles over the rights of transgender students in schools, especially in sports.

Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students

The Biden administration has agreed to cancel $6 billion in student loans for about 200,000 former students who say they were defrauded by their colleges. The action is part of a proposed settlement in a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration in 2019. The deal would automatically erase federal student debt for students who enrolled at one of more than 150 colleges and later applied for federal debt cancellation because of alleged misconduct by the schools. Almost all of the schools involved are for-profit colleges. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the settlement would resolve the claims “in a manner that is fair and equitable for all parties.”

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have ordered vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. It's the biggest blow yet to the embattled company that is widely blamed for sparking a surge in teen vaping. The announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration is part of a sweeping regulatory review of e-cigarettes, which faced little regulation until recently. Since last fall, the FDA has greenlighted a few e-cigarettes. To stay on the market, manufacturers must show their products help reduce the harm of smoking for adults, without appealing to kids. The FDA said Juul’s application didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential risks.

Fin-tastic! Growing 'mermaiding' subculture makes a splash

SYDNEY (AP) — Across the world, people are increasingly embracing the subculture of “mermaiding.” At its simplest, these are humans of all genders, shapes and backgrounds who enjoy dressing up as mermaids. In recent years, a growing number have flocked to mermaid conventions and competitions, formed local groups called “pods,” and poured their savings into a multimillion-dollar mermaid tail industry. On a planet plagued by war, disease and social upheaval, many merfolk have found life in the water a refuge. Away from the critics and chaos of life on land, mer-world is the kinder, gentler and more joyful alternative to the real world. Merfolk say it's also a world where you can be whoever and whatever you want.

