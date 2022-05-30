AP News Summary at 6:09 p.m. EDT

Biden sees chance of 'rational' Republican approach on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says there may some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Texas school shooting. Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that some Republicans who've been against more gun restrictions may have been jolted by the massacre into what he calls a more “rational” approach. And he says there's simply “no rational basis” for the sort of assault-type weapons that were in the hands of the gunman. Biden says the “Second Amendment was never absolute.” Biden later honored the nation's fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops pushed farther into a key eastern Ukrainian city and fought street by street with Kyiv’s forces Monday. The mayor said the battle has left the city in ruins and driven tens of thousands from their homes. Military analysts painted the fight for Sievierodonetsk as part of a race against time for the Kremlin. The city is key to Russian efforts to complete the capture of the eastern industrial region of the Donbas quickly — before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense. Weapons from the West have already helped Kyiv’s forces thwart a Russian advance on the capital in the early weeks of the war. That failure forced Moscow to withdraw, regroup, and pursue a more limited objective of seizing the Donbas.

A dad's anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting and spent 35 to 45 agonizing minutes there, waiting for word of her. He scanned the children fleeing Robb Elementary School for his 9-year-old “firecracker.” He yearned to run in himself. He and other parents grew increasingly agitated that the police weren’t doing more to stop the gunman who holed up in a classroom, killing kids. Nineteen children and two teachers were ultimately shot dead in the roughly 80 minutes the gunman spent inside the school in Uvalde, Texas.

Pacific season's 1st hurricane makes landfall in Mexico

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — The strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific has swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico. Torrential rains and howling winds from Hurricane Agatha whipped palm trees and drove tourists and residents into shelters. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it made landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon about 5 miles west of Puerto Angel in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Russians star in NHL playoffs as nation wages war in Ukraine

The NHL postseason has become an intersection of sports and politics because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Some of the best in-game performances from Russian stars playing in North America are occurring against the backdrop of the war. A ban like Wimbledon's on Russian and Belarusian tennis players was never seriously considered. The league has instead chosen to emphasize players belonging to their NHL teams. Russians in the NHL as a result are starring on the ice while attempting to keep a low profile away from the rink.

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: showered with confetti before hundreds of supporters. The man he’ll meet in a June 19 runoff had a different approach. Rodolfo Hernandez sat at his home kitchen table and spoke to followers for a few minutes on Facebook Live. The 77-year-old populist rode a wave of disgust at the country’s condition to surge past more conventional candidates. He is now positioned to mount a serious challenge to the Petro — who himself has long been seen as a political insurgent and who would be Colombia’s first leftist leader if elected.

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countries like Somalia get more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. That's forcing many people to substitute wheat for other grains. But the United Nations is warning that the price hikes are coming. Many parts of Africa are facing drought and hunger, with an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa alone. Ukraine, meanwhile, is accusing Russia of stealing both grain and farm equipment. The World Food Program chief say's Russia's war on Ukraine is “piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for the world's poor.

Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to “Think of the Earth.” Authorities have since transferred the 36-year-old to a police psychiatric unit and opened an investigation into the damage of cultural artifacts. Videos posted on social media seem to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man's identity wasn't known. He was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery. The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn't damaged. Guards cleaned the smear off.

WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic. But she acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of smallpox immunization decades ago may be speeding its transmission. Dr. Rosamund Lewis said the WHO is investigating questions including whether monkeypox is spread via sex, in the air and if people without symptoms can transmit the disease. She said there's still time to contain the current problem. On Monday, Congo reported 9 deaths and 465 cases this year. Nigeria reported its first moneypox death this year and the U.K. reported 71 more cases.

