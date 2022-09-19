AP News Summary at 5:45 a.m. EDT

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Up to a million people could line the streets of London on Monday to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners. Hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin there. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s promised to be a spectacular display. King Charles III and his sons headed to Westminster Hall just before the funeral was set to begin in order to accompany the queen’s coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The American leader is among hundreds of heads of state and political leaders from around the world attending the funeral service in London. Throngs of people were lined up, six people deep along the route of the funeral procession after the service. Many held up their cellphones to grab images of the day’s events. Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the city for the ceremonies. After the funeral the queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle to be laid to rest.

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island. Beijing gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The comment added to displays of official American support for the island democracy in the face of growing shows of force by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. China's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. remarks violate Washington’s commitment not to support formal independence for Taiwan, a step Beijing has said would lead to war.

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country's south. Ukraine’s atomic energy operator Energoatom said the attack just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant. The impact caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a nearby hydropower plant to shut down temporarily, Energoatom said. The attack didn’t affect the reactors of the nuclear plant, the company said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions. Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said: “It’s important people understand that this is not over.” He said flooding has reached “historic levels."

In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fighting it produced has sparked a global food crisis and a division among major powers not seen since the Cold War at a time of increasing international turbulence. The many facets of the war in Ukraine are expected to dominate the annual General Assembly meeting. It is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.

Taliban freed from Guantanamo, claims exchanged for American

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior Taliban detainee held at Guantanamo Bay says he was released and handed over to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban, told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he spent 17 years and six months in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there. The Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also spoke at the press conference and said the released American was Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. There was no independent confirmation or word from Washington on Frerichs’ release.

2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women

BOSTON (AP) — The year 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed for women seeking political power in Massachusetts. While liberal state has lagged others when it comes to electing women to top offices. But this year Democratic women have won five of six statewide primary contests. They include Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November. If she does, she’ll be the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor in Massachusetts. Andrea Campbell is hoping to succeed Healey as attorney general, and she would be the first Black woman to hold that post in the state.

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge hit two more Sunday to raise his season total to 59. That's two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. The 42-year-old Pujols is retiring at the end of the season.

World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes

Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia as investors brace for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Markets in Britain and Japan were closed. Oil prices and U.S. futures also declined. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession. The Federal Reserve was due to begin a policy meeting on Tuesday, when officials will weigh how to counter surging prices while nursing along the recovery from the pandemic.