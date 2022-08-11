AP News Summary at 5:40 p.m. EDT

Unseal warrant for Mar-a-Lago search, AG Garland asks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the federal warrant the FBI used to search the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump. Announcing the action Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter." Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year. Trump criticized the search anew, as did his allies who have demanded that the warrant be made public.

Armed man tries to breach FBI office, is injured in standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio emergency management agency says a standoff has ended between law enforcement and an armed man suspected of trying to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office. State police earlier said the man has “unknown injuries” after he fled and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. An update posted to the Facebook page of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency indicated the “law enforcement operations and response” was over, but included no information about what happened or the status of the suspect. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday that no one else was hurt. Officials say the man was wearing body armor and was chased onto Interstate 71.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military. Authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment although the Defense Ministry denies any “mobilization activities” are happening. Billboards urge men to join up and authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers.

Big climate bill: Major new spending to spur green energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday's vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it's nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%. This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.

Buried as numbers, more of Bucha’s victims are laid to rest

BUCHA, UKRAINE (AP) — With graves marked only with numbers, not names, burial services were held for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha. That's the town outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv which saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation. Under a grim gray sky, the two women and eight men were buried Thursday following their discovery in a mass grave near the town's Church of Andrew the Apostle. The 11th victim had been shot dead and found in a village 10 miles away. Another man who was shot dead but who was identified was also buried Thursday at the same cemetery. The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war.

Brazilians rally for democracy, seek to rein in Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians are rallying in defense of the nation’s democracy. The event was held Thursday at the University of Sao Paulo’s law school. It carried echoes of a gathering nearly 45 years ago when citizens amassed to denounce a brutal military dictatorship, which lasted two decades. At the rally, organizers read from documents supporting democratic institutions and the electoral system. While the letters don't mention President Jair Bolsonaro by name, they appear aimed at reining in the far-right leader as he seeks reelection. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump before him, Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked the country's election system — without providing any evidence.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. gas prices have dipped under $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months. AAA says the national average is $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14. Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5, and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest. The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

Scientists use tiny trackers, plane to follow moths on move

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. In a study published Thursday, researchers followed moths around in a small airplane to map out their journeys. They found that the moths flew in straight paths and used different strategies to deal with changing wind conditions. The research suggests that the moths have strong navigation skills, challenging earlier ideas that migrating insects are mostly getting blown around by the wind. Many questions remain about insect migration, which brings trillions of creatures across the globe each year.

Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA, a 1st for league

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams. Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier. And the NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader. NBA players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again.