AP News Summary at 5:32 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its first three hearings, the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection has laid out the beginnings of its case against former President Donald Trump. The panel has featured live witnesses and video to make its case that Trump lied about the 2020 election and pressured his vice president to overturn it, and that directly led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee’s June hearings come after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. In laying out their initial findings, members of the panel say they are trying to remind a weary public of what was at stake that day and what could have happened if Vice President Mike Pence and others had not rebuffed Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat.

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a 71-year-old man who fatally shot three elderly people at a church potluck dinner in Alabama had attended services there previously. Vestavia Hills police say the unidentified man will be charged with capital murder after Thursday night's attack. Two of the victims died not long after being shot at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church outside Birmingham. A third victim died at a hospital on Friday. Two were 84 and one was 75. Police Capt. Shane Ware says one of the people attending the potluck was able to subdue the shooter and restrain him until police arrived.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Deep-seated conspiracy theories about the security of voting machines erupted into heated, angry and at times threatening outbursts as New Mexico counties were deciding whether to certify results from their recent primary. The intensity and vitriol surrounding the voting underscores the depths of an election crisis that officials fear is foreshadowing darker times ahead for the nation’s democracy. In one politically conservative county, angry residents on Friday greeted their three commissioners with screams as they met to consider certification. As the visibly frustrated Torrance County commissioners indicated they were going to vote to certify their election, the audience shouted “Shame on you,” “cowards and traitors,” and “Who elected you?”

Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men had their sentences vacated posthumously. They were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after launching the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws, which mandated segregation on buses. Friday's ceremony vacating their sentences is scheduled to take place at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough. Rustin was a pioneer of the civil rights movement and an adviser to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was instrumental in organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

Texas lawmaker: Uvalde police agree to cooperate with probe

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaking leading an investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting says local police have agreed to meet with his committee. The announcement Friday came after Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows began to publicly question why Uvalde police officers were not cooperating sooner. Weeks after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, law enforcement officials have stopped providing updates about what they’ve learned about the shooting and the police response. Police waited more than hour before confronting the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers.

Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal police say that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips. The remains of two people were found Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41. He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains. Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips' remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira’s remains.

Trump teases 2024 run as GOP rivals emerge, 1/6 hearings hit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power by challenging American democracy have been thrown back into the spotlight by the Jan. 6 committee, with harrowing footage and searing testimony from his closest aides and family. But while the country reckons anew with his actions on one of its darkest days, Trump himself is focused increasingly on his own political future. Amid fallout from the investigation, high-stakes primaries for his endorsed candidates and more legal troubles looming, Trump has been weighing when he might formally launch a third presidential run.

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Montana's governor was not in Montana — or in the U.S. at all — when punishing floods hit Yellowstone National Park and communities on its fringes this week. He was in Italy. But Republican Greg Gianforte's office didn't tell his constituents that for days. Now Gianforte is back in Montana and under fire for not hurrying home more quickly and for keeping the public in the dark as to his whereabouts. In Gianforte's defense, his office says he was briefed regularly about the flooding.

