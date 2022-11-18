AP News Summary at 5:30 a.m. EST

Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she won't re-up as a House leader next year, even her adversaries acknowledged that hers was a remarkable era. Former Republican speaker Newt Gingrich says she was a “totally dominant” figure in Congress and “one of the strongest speakers in history.” Her Democratic allies agree. Pelosi was strikingly successful at holding together her fractious party. Polarizing and combative, she nevertheless forged compromises with Republicans on historic legislation. Pelosi prevailed for nearly 20 years as House Democratic leader, eight of them as speaker. She became the most powerful woman ever in U.S. politics.

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin wasn’t present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. As the defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. Later that day, he gave a speech at another event but didn't mention the pullout that was arguably Russia’s most humiliating loss in Ukraine. And he hasn't talked about it since then. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in its war, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others, a tactic he also used during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum

Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Many workers signed off via internal messaging forums Thursday and on Twitter itself. It’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer. But the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it's gearing up for the World Cup. The tournament is one of the busiest events on Twitter, and can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.

World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament. The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar. The person says non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

To heal after parade tragedy, the Grannies must march again

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Almost a year ago, a driver plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people and scarring many more. Four of the victims were from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of women who find their calling marching in parades throughout the state. The driver was convicted of murder. His actions took the lives of longtime leaders, threatening to extinguish the tight-knit band of women. Somehow, they held on. In a few weeks the calendar will come full circle and march again in the same parade where tragedy struck. To keep moving forward, they need to go back.

US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist. The move Thursday marks a stunning turnaround for President Joe Biden, who as a candidate passionately denounced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing. It comes in a motion filed by the U.S. in a federal lawsuit brought by the fiancee of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and by the rights group he founded. In its filing, the Biden administration supports an argument from Prince Mohammed that his high office renders him immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts. Saudi officials killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle

DAWWAYAH, Iraq and ILISU DAM, Turkey (AP) — A combination of climate change and politics is threatening the Tigris-Euphrates river system, one of the world’s most vulnerable watersheds. River flows have fallen 40% in the past four decades as the countries along their length — Turkey, Syria, Iran and Iraq — have each acted on their own to exploit the water. Rising temperatures are projected to make the drop even worse. Still, Turkey and Iraq, the two biggest water consumers, have been unable to reach a deal on sharing the waters, seen as vital to preserving the rivers. The stakes are high, from Turkish farmers hoping for a windfall from new dams on the rivers, to Iraqis giving up on barren fields no longer reached by river waters.

Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition case moves to closing arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to make their final pitch to jurors in the high-stakes seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments by prosecutors will begin in Washington federal court on Friday after the final pieces of evidence were presented in the trial alleging Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists plotted for weeks to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Closing arguments are expected to be Monday for the defense, which has focused on prosecutors’ relative lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to attack the Capitol before Jan. 6.

Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes

A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. After being convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year Holmes’ sentencing marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected books and on TV. The federal government wants the 38-year-old Holmes to be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Holmes is arguing for an 18-month sentence, preferably in home confinement; her lawyers say she deserves more lenient treatment as a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother with another child on the way.