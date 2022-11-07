AP News Summary at 5:30 a.m. EST

Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship. Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles. Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.

Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat

MOSCHUN, Ukraine (AP) — More than six months after Russian forces retreated from the towns around the Ukrainian capital, residents of the region are still struggling to rebuild their lives. An estimated 1 million people have returned to the Kyiv area, but many no longer have jobs and cannot afford to fix their houses. They say they need more assistance. Ukraine’s government struggles to carry out the most urgent repairs to civilian homes. According to a recent report, nearly $350 billion is needed for reconstruction across the war-ravaged country, and that amount is expected to grow.

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters. But leaders of China, India and Russia will be missing and the U.S. midterm elections will be grabbing headlines.

'The Crown’ returns to blur the line between royals, fiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence from Netflix. But those critical of the Netflix’s series blend of fiction and history haven’t waited to complain. Among them is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She and others want Netflix to add a disclaimer to the upcoming episodes, but it hasn’t happened yet. Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth this season, says the audience can be trusted to know “The Crown” is a drama. Jonathan Pryce, who plays the late Prince Philip, says the series have given him a new understanding of the royals.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — An issue called loss and damage will likely dominate difficult climate talks in Egypt this month. It's about paying for big climate disasters. These disasters are getting bigger and hurting more people. It's about who pays. It's about justice, blame and responsibility. Often lost is the fact is it's about people. The fight that splits rich and poor nations also involves people who have lost everything or nearly everything in places like Pakistan, Kenya, India and Cuba. The United States is willing to talk about the issue as long as liability is not part of it. For others it's simply the issue of making polluters pay.

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers "will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.

Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A high school English teacher from Norman, Oklahoma, intended to spark a discussion in her classroom when she covered her bookshelves with butcher paper and a sign that read: “Books the state doesn't want you to read." Instead, Summer Boismier found herself out of a job and at the center of a political firestorm. The Republican candidate for state superintendent even called for Boismier's teaching license to be suspended. She and other teachers have found themselves at the center of a renewed conservative interest in public education as a political issue. The movement has broadened, with some people focusing on issues they say clash with conservative values _ such as teaching about social justice, gender, race and history.

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49. His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep. Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.