AP News Summary at 5:42 p.m. EDT

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that the Justice Department has been notified. She says, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.” The Jan. 6 committee has revealed details of an “unhinged” late-night meeting at the White House as defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggested the military seize state voting machines. At Tuesday's hearing, the panel also highlighted the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker said was Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Screaming' and a Trump tweet never sent

WASHINGTON (AP) — At its seventh hearing, the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday showed further evidence that President Donald Trump was told, repeatedly, that his claims of election fraud were false — but that he continued to push them anyway. And at the same time, he turned to the widest possible audience on Twitter, calling his supporters, some of them violent, to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to not only protest but “be wild” as Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory. Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy says the tweet “served as a call to action and in some cases as a call to arms.”

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44B acquisition he agreed to in April. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.” The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots and wearing masks indoors. The warning comes as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country. The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors pressed the importance of getting booster doses, and says people shouldn't wait until the fall for vaccines targeted at the variants in addition to the original strain.

AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation. Two of the men — lawyer Eyvin Hernandez from California and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government freed two other Americans following a meeting with U.S. officials in Caracas. The latest arrests come amid efforts by the Biden administration to unwind the Trump-era policy of punishing Maduro for what they consider his trampling on Venezuela’s democracy.

'These people must be saved': Ukrainians train in combat aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ilona Khomenko was widowed nearly two months ago when her husband died in fighting in Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Now she’s looking to make a difference on the battlefield. Khomenko is helping to train soldiers and civilians in combat first aid to help save lives as Russia’s war in Ukraine is well into its fifth month. The training is mostly based in Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Up to 100 people attend each day. So far Khomenko and others have taught more than 5,000 people simple rules that can save their lives.

'Don't fall ill': Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Doctors in Sri Lanka are urging their patients not to fall ill or get into accidents as the country's economic crisis leaves its trusted health care system without medicines and other vital supplies. Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicines also have run short. Such troubles threaten to undo huge gains in public health in recent decades. Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations or supplies, or the funds to buy them. They're also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help out. So far there's no sign of an end to the crisis that has thrust the country into a political meltdown.

Nominees from 'Succession,' 'Squid Game' react to Emmy nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicholas Braun of “Succession” was pacing the streets of Soho in Manhattan, unable to stop moving and feeling “a little manic.” “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was hunkering down to write season two, but took a break for a bottle of Champagne. They and many others expressed joy after being nominated for Emmy Awards. The Emmys air Sept. 12 on NBC. “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations and “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids.