AP News Summary at 5:28 p.m. EDT

Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three online messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school. Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history. “Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said.

'Precious individuals' taken in Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept all the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One girl sensed something was wrong and wanted to skip school. On Wednesday, stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 fourth-graders — described by the school district superintendent as “precious individuals” — and their teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Superintendent Hal Harrell says it was obvious by "their angelic smiles that they were loved.”

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Josh Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday to the maximum 20 years. Duggar’s lawyers sought a five-year prison term. Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities found child pornography on a computer at a car dealership that he owned. He maintains his innocence and his attorneys say they will appeal. TLC cancelled the show featuring Duggar and his large family in 2015 amid allegations that he molested five girls years earlier, including four of his sisters.

'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump began May with a decisive win for a favored candidate in Ohio, catapulting a Senate hopeful to a primary victory. But the month ended in stinging defeat for Trump as one of his top targets for retribution walloped the Trump-endorsed challenger by more than 50 percentage points in the Georgia governor's GOP primary. As the first round of primaries comes to a close, the month has laid bare Trump’s diminished grip on the Republican Party. But the races have also made clear the extent to which the party has been transformed in Trump's image. And they've shown that his “MAGA” movement isn’t going anywhere, whether he decided to run again or not.

Two years after Floyd murder, racial trauma permeates US

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a global protest movement and calls for a racial reckoning to address structural racism that has created long-standing inequities impacting generations of Black Americans. But Floyd’s slaying, along with a series of killings of other Black Americans, also wrought a heavy emotional and mental health toll on Black communities that have been burdened and traumatized by centuries of oppressive systems and racist practices. Mental health advocates and experts say the racism that has caused much of the trauma is embedded within the fabric of the nation and can be directly linked to the mental duress experienced today.

Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials agreed when they met earlier this month that they might have to raise interest rates to levels that would weaken the economy as part of their drive to curb inflation, which has reached a four-decade high. At the same time, many of the policymakers also agreed that after a rapid series of rate increases in the coming months, they could “assess the effects” of their rate hikes and, depending on the economy’s health, adjust their policies. According to minutes from the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting, most of the officials agreed that half-point increases to the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate “would likely be appropriate” at the central bank’s next two meetings, in June and July.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

Beto O'Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the shooting at a Texas elementary school and blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction. As Abbott was finishing his remarks about the shooting, O’Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and said, “This is on you.” O’Rourke, a Democrat, is challenging Abbott for the governor’s office this year. “You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing,” O’Rourke told Abbott, as a police officer held out his arm, as if to stop the candidate from storming the stage. Some on the stage yelled back at O’Rourke. He was eventually escorted away.

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1% who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID. A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard's allegations insane

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp called his ex-wife’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse “insane” as he returned to the witness stand in his libel suit against Amber Heard. Depp was back on the stand Wednesday as a rebuttal witness in the six-week trial. Both he and Heard had already each testified for four days earlier in the trial. Depp described Heard's testimony — in which she detailed more than a dozen separate issues of abuse — as ridiculous and false. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

