AP News Summary at 5:27 a.m. EDT

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of an apparent draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published.

US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. official is warning that Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month. Michael Carpenter is U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He said the U.S. believes the Kremlin also will recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. He said the United States and its allies would not recognize either move. Meanwhile, the Mariupol steel mill that has become the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault Monday, a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant. Buses and ambulances carrying more than 100 civilians from the rubble-strewn steelworks were making slow progress toward Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia.

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

India's Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr amid community violence

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Muslims across India marked Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday by offering prayers outside mosques. However, the celebrations this year occurred with the backdrop of a series of attacks against the community during the month of Ramadan. Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have surged across the country in the last month, including stone throwing between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions and subsequent demolitions of a number of properties mostly belonging to Muslims by Indian authorities. In the capital, New Delhi, hundreds gathered at the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, to offer Eid prayers for the first time in the last two years due to pandemic restrictions.

Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. State media say a 1,000-bed hospital built for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it's needed. The number of new cases in the Chinese capital remains steady, however, with another 62 reported on Tuesday. China has stuck to its strict “zero-COVID” approach that restricts travel, tests entire cities and sets up sprawling facilities to try to isolate every infected person. Lockdowns start with buildings and neighborhoods but become citywide if the virus spreads widely.

Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await US action

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On a dusty field on the east side of Mexico’s sprawling capital, some 500 Ukrainian refugees are waiting in large tents under a searing sun for the United States government to tell them they can come. The camp has only been open a week and 50 to 100 people are arriving every day. Some have already been to the U.S. border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun, anywhere they could find a ticket from Europe. Advocates are urging the U.S. government to process their cases quickly.

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he's innocent

JERUSALEM (AP) — It's been nearly six years since Israel accused Mohammed el-Halabi of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. He has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention. World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government, have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. El Halabi’s lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago. Israel says it stands by the charges, and the prosecution has requested another hearing on May 9 to extend his detention.

New design, mission for site of Pittsburgh synagogue attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The caretakers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh have big plans to transform the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They announced plans on Tuesday for a center that will combat antisemitism and other forms of hate. The synagogue has been closed since Oct. 27, 2018. That’s when a gunman killed 11 worshippers from three congregations. The restoration project is being developed by architect Daniel Libeskind, who also oversaw planning for redevelopment of the World Trade Center site after 9/11. The Tree of Life plans include a restored sanctuary and new space for a memorial to the victims and a museum.

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0