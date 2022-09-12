AP News Summary at 5:26 p.m. EDT

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops have reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia and pushed all the way back to the northeastern border in some places. The Ukrainian military also reported capturing many Russian soldiers. The gains are part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns, the Ukrainian military said its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have captured territory at least twice the size of greater London. That's according to the British Defense Ministry. The momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He'll highlight Biden administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.” Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are dismissing the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home as a “storage dispute.” They urged a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team also said it opposed the candidates the Justice Department proposed for an independent arbiter who is to be tasked with reviewing the documents seized during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last month. That move sets the stage for possible further delays to the investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter.

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez that grounded on Alaska’s Bligh Reef in 1989, causing one of the nation’s worst oil spills, has died. A nephew, Sam Hazelwood, confirmed to The New York Times that Joseph Hazelwood died at age 75 in July after struggling with COVID-19 and cancer. Hazelwood was accused of drinking before the ship left Valdez, Alaska, but witnesses at his trial disputed that he was drunk. He handed control of the ship off to a third mate and was below deck when the tanker grounded. He was the lone person criminally charged but was only convicted of a misdemeanor.

'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event. That description doesn't apply to several of the top nominated shows. Among the best drama contenders at Monday night's ceremony are the violently dystopian “Squid Game” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a dark turn last season. But after several pandemic-affected awards seasons, Emmy producers say the night will be big and festive. Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” fame says he wants a celebratory and stress-free night. The Emmys air at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The queen, as imagined — from punk rock to mystery novels

She was everywhere and yet not really known. Over the past 70 years, authors, filmmakers, playwrights, songwriters and painters have responded to the queen as both symbol and human being, whether commenting on the heights of her position or attempting to tease out the inner life of a woman who spoke infrequently in public and avoided personal revelation. The dual qualities of majesty and mystery would find her imagined in settings ranging from the sobriety of royal art to the rage of punk music to the varied characterizations in film and television.

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

DENVER (AP) — In November 1922, seven land-owning white men brokered a deal to allocate water from the Colorado River, which winds through the West and ends in Mexico. The divvying up between Colorado River Basin states never took into account Indigenous Peoples or many others, and from the start the calculation of who should get what amount of that water may never have been balanced. During the past two decades, pressure has intensified on the river as the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years has gripped the southwestern U.S. As water levels plummet, calls for reduced use have often been met with increased population growth. One hundred years on, the future of the Colorado River is uncertain.