AP News Summary at 5:25 a.m. EDT

Fragile cease-fire between Israel, Gaza militants holding

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants has held into the morning, signaling the latest round of violence may have abated. Israel was also partially reopening crossings out of Gaza for humanitarian needs. The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war last year, and adds to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years. Over three days, 43 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children and four women. Life for hundreds of thousands of Israelis was disrupted during the flareup.

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved Democrats' big election-year economic package. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon. Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict. Military leaders say the exercises would include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion. China has said the exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait were a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island last week. China has ignored calls to calm the tensions, and there was no immediate indication when it would end what amounts to a blockade.

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year has passed since President Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan. Today, Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China as well as Russia. There’s been a quiet pivot within intelligence agencies, which are moving hundreds of officers to China-focused positions, including some who were previously working on terrorism. In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups will remain a priority, though money and resources will be shifting to focus on China.

As summer wanes, water crisis looms for east Ukrainian city

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — A lack of running water in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk means that residents must fill bottles by hand at public pumps throughout the city. The city's remaining population has adapted to this new way of life. But local officials warn that the coming of winter could set the stage for a humanitarian crisis. Most of the eastern Donetsk region is without gas for heating and public wells and municipal water pipes are likely to freeze in winter. The head of the city military administration in nearby Kramatorsk said that this lack of utilities would prompt people to use other means to heat and light their houses. And that raises the risk of fires.

Analysis: Israeli PM's Gaza gamble seems to have paid off

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister appears to have taken a gamble with his preemptive strike against Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, less than three months before he is to compete in general elections to retain his job. Yair Lapid had counted on Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers to stay out of the fight, thus enabling Israel to weaken Hamas’ smaller sister group while avoiding a full-blown escalation and also gaining political ground ahead of the polls. The cease-fire between the sides was holding on Monday, and the calculation appears have been accurate. Hamas remained on the sidelines during the flareup and Lapid is likely to emerge with a boost ahead of elections.

Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet with families who have suffered from historic flooding. At least 37 people have died after last month's deluge, and flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Biden previously visited Kentucky in December after a tornado whipped through the state, killing 77 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, will join Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery.

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — The town of Fleming-Neon was trying to move beyond an economic disaster when a natural one knocked it back down. The former coal town was devastated by flooding that killed more than 30 in Kentucky. Fleming was founded as a company town; neighboring Neon thrived off the industry. As coal waned and people left, the towns merged. Just 500 residents remain. They're determined to build a life after coal. A new multipurpose center was set to open soon when the storm hit. Residents vow to finish it; for now, the building is a relief-distribution center. Barely a week after the storms, the barbershop has reopened. Nearby, the florist says he will soon, too. Neighbors and volunteers are coming together to help.

'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In Portland, Oregon, the police chief recently pulled detectives from cold case and assault units to backfill the homicide unit, which is overwhelmed by a spike in gun violence. In Philadelphia, the police disbanded its abandoned car unit and in Los Angeles, homeless outreach and animal cruelty teams have largely shut down. In major American cities, police departments are losing officers and can’t find enough recruits to replace them. Pandemic burnout, budget cuts and anti-police protests after George Floyd’s murder have combined to reduce police ranks and many departments are downsizing. The evolution has affected residents in ways large and small.

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for 2nd day

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban firefighters are working with special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela as they battle for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm. The area's governor says efforts Sunday are focusing on preventing the flames from spreading further. Authorities say one firefighter is dead and others are missing since lightning struck a storage tank Friday night, setting off a fire that spread to a second tank early Saturday and triggered a series of explosions. A total of 122 people have been treated for injuries, including five in critical condition.